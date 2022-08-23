Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
ACLU, other advocates land bail policy they wanted in Shelby County
Shelby County’s new bail policy is exactly what the ACLU and other progressive advocates hoped for: An end to the jailing of county residents who aren’t a public safety risk simply because they lack cash, criminal justice reformers told MLK50: Justice Through Journalism. Last week, seven of the...
Long burdened by a coal plant, South Memphis residents say no to coal ash in their backyard
This story was republished with permission from Energy News Network. Read the original story here. Pearl Walker lives right next to the Interstate 55 exit on the south side of Memphis. Every day she watches over 100 rust-red trucks loaded with toxic coal ash from the nearby coal plant barrel past on their way to a local municipal landfill.
Only light can do that
At MLK50, we aim for the images we publish to tell as much story as the words we write. In fact, it’s often a writer’s goal to create images with words, for language to contain the layers an image can hold when it captures a moment. Last week,...
Emergency Rental Assistance ending soon in Shelby County
A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County residents from eviction over the past year and a half is coming to a close. Memphis and Shelby County are nearing the end of their federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to Ashley Cash, director for the Division of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis. The joint city-county program is accepting its final round of requests this month, with applications due on Aug. 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
Are you ready to get to work?
Before last week’s election, I was feeling the thrill of possibility, hedged with a dose of caution. Multiple disappointments do that to a girl. So on Election Day, I had a just-in-case conversation with Joia Erin Thornton, national policy strategist for the Southern Center for Human Rights and the former court watch curator for Just City.
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
Changes in the bail system seem close, but it’s on the ballot, too
Of all the overlapping issues in Shelby County criminal and juvenile court systems, cash bail may be the closest to seeing some reform with the Aug. 4 election Thursday. For years, legal experts in Memphis and across Tennessee have said the Shelby County court system uses money bail to “set a price tag for your freedom” and regularly targets poor, Black and brown residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Shelby County’s eviction judges be more like Louisville’s?
Back when she worked with victims of domestic violence, Judge Jennifer Leibson witnessed the terrible consequences of eviction. Now, signing eviction documents is part of Leibson’s job as one of two judges in Louisville who currently handle eviction cases. She says she tries to sign as few as possible.
Steve Mulroy blows out Weirich; Tarik Sugarmon wins as well
The fundamental question asked of Shelby County residents in the district attorney race was “What do you want justice to look like?”. With the election of Steve Mulroy, the answer, at its simplest, seems to be “different.”. Different than it has been for the last 11 years under...
Before you vote Thursday, consult these cheat sheets
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is pro-Democracy, which means we’re big fans of voting. Our namesake, after all, called the right to vote one of “the highest mandates of our democratic tradition” in his 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. We see our role as giving...
MLK50
Memphis, TN
783
Followers
487
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.https://mlk50.com/
Comments / 0