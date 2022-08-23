ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLK50

Only light can do that

At MLK50, we aim for the images we publish to tell as much story as the words we write. In fact, it’s often a writer’s goal to create images with words, for language to contain the layers an image can hold when it captures a moment. Last week,...
MLK50

Emergency Rental Assistance ending soon in Shelby County

A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County residents from eviction over the past year and a half is coming to a close. Memphis and Shelby County are nearing the end of their federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to Ashley Cash, director for the Division of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis. The joint city-county program is accepting its final round of requests this month, with applications due on Aug. 31.
MLK50

Are you ready to get to work?

Before last week’s election, I was feeling the thrill of possibility, hedged with a dose of caution. Multiple disappointments do that to a girl. So on Election Day, I had a just-in-case conversation with Joia Erin Thornton, national policy strategist for the Southern Center for Human Rights and the former court watch curator for Just City.
MLK50

Changes in the bail system seem close, but it’s on the ballot, too

Of all the overlapping issues in Shelby County criminal and juvenile court systems, cash bail may be the closest to seeing some reform with the Aug. 4 election Thursday. For years, legal experts in Memphis and across Tennessee have said the Shelby County court system uses money bail to “set a price tag for your freedom” and regularly targets poor, Black and brown residents.
MLK50

Before you vote Thursday, consult these cheat sheets

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is pro-Democracy, which means we’re big fans of voting. Our namesake, after all, called the right to vote one of “the highest mandates of our democratic tradition” in his 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. We see our role as giving...
MLK50

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

