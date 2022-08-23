A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County residents from eviction over the past year and a half is coming to a close. Memphis and Shelby County are nearing the end of their federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to Ashley Cash, director for the Division of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis. The joint city-county program is accepting its final round of requests this month, with applications due on Aug. 31.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO