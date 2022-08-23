Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Related
whqr.org
So, did someone die waiting for care at NHRMC? Plus, short-term rental redux
Earlier this summer, a flurry of reporting described the chaotic and potentially dangerous conditions at Novant Health's New Hanover Regional Medical Center facility which had allegedly led to the death of a patient who was waiting for care on June 6 and investigators visiting the hospital. The reporting was based...
wbrc.com
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Federal regulators believe a woman in North Carolina died in the waiting room of a hospital’s emergency department, according to a report they issued. The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on June 6...
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
WECT
Leaders at Novant New Hanover discuss efforts to improve patient care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Leaders with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center say they are working on a few different policies and procedures to make sure that they’re serving patients to the best of their ability. “Two main things that encapsulate a lot of the corrective action plan for us...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New mental health data show 'unsustainable' burden on NC hospitals
A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, ER staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young. “I have kids...
United Way of Onslow County gets a new home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
David Clarke “D.C.” Virgo celebrated for his 40 years of service to Wilmington community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On this day 107 years ago, David “D.C” Clarke Virgo became the first principal of the New Williston Primary and Industrial School. The City of Wilmington took to Twitter today to honor Virgo, his many achievements and his impact on the area. Virgo,...
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WECT
WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A panel of experts will discuss monkeypox during a Facebook Live forum hosted by WECT on Thursday, Aug. 25. On Monday, New Hanover County Public Health identified the first case of monkeypox in the county, and two cases of monkeypox were reported in Bladen County earlier this month.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Wilmington churches coming together to raise funds, build Habitat home for veteran
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Veterans Build and Building on Faith Wall Raising is taking place this Saturday. The event is set to take place from 7:30 am – 8:30 am at 1008 N. 7th Street in Wilmington. Construction will start...
WECT
Port City Jerry Day concert raises over $13,000 for United Way of the Cape Fear Area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosted the 4th Annual Port City Jerry Day concert on Aug. 20. According to UWCFA’s release, over 1,350 attended the concert that raised over $13,000. The Greenfield Lake Amphitheater concert featured The Garcia...
WECT
Starbucks workers in Wilmington unionize
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Workers at the Starbucks on Highway 17 and Middle Sound Loop Road in Wilmington voted in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United on August 23. Starbucks Workers United writes in a release that the vote was 16-10 in favor of joining the union, as counted by the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks has also gained a reputation for union-busting efforts that eventually resulted in a federal judge ordering the company to reinstate seven workers who were fired after attempting to unionize.
WITN
New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one
ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
USDA investing $19 million to combat climate change in rural NC, including Columbus County
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Two locations in the Cape Fear are benefiting from a recent $19 million investment in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural North Carolina. In Columbus County, Arthur 2 Solar LLC will use a $6 million Rural Energy for America Program Loan for the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enrollment numbers in publics schools elevating across the Cape Fear
Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– According to The National Center for Education Statistics, nationally, enrollment numbers in public schools are down since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but that is not the case here in the Cape Fear. Public school systems across the area are seeing consistent, if not...
Comments / 1