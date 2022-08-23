Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Part of the $90M Facebook Data Tracking Settlement
Facebook has agreed to a $90 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites, and now people can file claims if they believe they were impacted. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, claim the social-media giant was aware it violated privacy, communications...
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
A man embezzled $4.8 million from his employer and spent $1 million of it on the mobile app 'Game of War'
A California man got 10 years in prison for the fraud, which fed his seemingly insatiable desire to play the Kate Upton-fronted Game of War.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
AOL Corp
Cable company ordered to pay $7 billion to family of Texas woman murdered by repairman
A Texas jury has ordered Charter Communications to pay $7 billion in punitive damages to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother robbed and murdered by a cable repairman who arrived in the company’s van while off the clock. Charter, which owns Spectrum, was also deemed responsible last month for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4th stimulus check update 2022 — New $350 relief checks from $1.2 billion pot start in September – see if you qualify
MILLIONS of qualified Americans in Georgia will see $350 direct payments in just weeks. The checks will be given to Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps, or cash welfare assistance, according to Governor Brian Kemp. The White House sent about $1.2billion to the state during...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Mark Zuckerberg is sued over shock death at his $100 million property in Hawaii
MARK Zuckerberg is being sued over the death of one of his security guards, who allegedly suffered a fatal heart attack on his $100million property in Hawaii. Rodney Medeiros, 70, died in August 2019 during one of his shifts on Zuckerberg's expansive 750-acre Koolau Ranch, which includes two separate parcels: the Kahu'aina Plantation and Pila'a Beach.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
CNET
State Stimulus Payment Update: These States Are Sending Out Checks This Week
With inflation still raging across the US, many states have been giving back money to residents in the form of stimulus checks and supplemental tax refunds. While some states issued payments earlier in the year, others are sending out checks and direct deposits now. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania should...
Comments / 0