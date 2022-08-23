ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

rexburgstandardjournal.com

Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires

Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
105.5 The Fan

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
kqennewsradio.com

IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
MURRAY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
PLANetizen

Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says

“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]

Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire. Check Out These Firefighting Photos. Idaho Fighters Battle The...
IDAHO STATE

