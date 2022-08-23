Read full article on original website
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires
Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
Missing Southern Idaho Boy's Photos to be Featured on Semi-Trailers in United States, Canada
FRUITLAND – The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond. The effort...
eastidahonews.com
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
idaho.gov
Southwest Idaho's mountain lakes provide anglers with opportunities to catch unique species
High mountain lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing in some beautiful scenery, and a handful of them are the only places you can catch some of Idaho’s more unique sportfish. Idaho’s moutain lakes are primarily stocked with westslope cutthroat trout and sterile rainbow trout, but several...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Post Register
Report: Benefits of dams on Snake River must be replaced before breaching
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
kmvt
Fish and Game continues to fight elk depredation throughout Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game says due to their efforts to minimize depredation issues, they have seen less of it this summer compared to years past. The Fish and Game has worked with the private land owners to allow depredation hunts to occur on land owners property.
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
PLANetizen
Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says
“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
Sun Valley, Idaho Having Serious Housing Crisis “It is Close to Toppling”
Home prices in Idaho have been on a roller coaster mostly one that just keeps going up with a few dips here and there for years now. Sun Valley is in a place where it is becoming a serious problem - far more so than other places in the state.
Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]
Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire. Check Out These Firefighting Photos. Idaho Fighters Battle The...
