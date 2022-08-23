Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift
The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance
Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at Shanghai Tower on July 26, 2018. Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo improbably climbed the ranks of China’s e-commerce industry to become one of the country’s most powerful tech firms, even though it launched years later than established rivals like Alibaba and JD.com.
The Verge
Now Peloton is selling its Bike on Amazon, complete with free delivery and assembly
Peloton recently dropped the news that it would cut its distribution network, shift further toward third-party logistics, and plans to shutter retail showrooms starting next year. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the company is now partnering with Amazon to sell its original Bike, the Guide, and apparel.
TechCrunch
Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster jazzes up China’s AR startup Nreal with $15M funding
Nreal, the well-funded Chinese AR headset maker that’s been making aggressive global expansion, said Thursday that it has raised $15 million from Korean sunglasses brand Gentle Monster’s parent company, IICOMBINED. The investment, which came just five months after its $60 million Series C extension, boosts its total raised...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
See 29 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
CNBC
Williams-Sonoma will soon launch a collaboration with Roblox, says the home retailer's CEO
Williams-Sonoma will soon jump into the virtual world through a collaboration with Roblox, the home retailer's CEO, Laura Alber, told CNBC's Jim Cramer. Roblox is a video-game company that's especially popular among kids. Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that the home retailer will soon jump...
Gear Patrol
Bentley's CEO Opens Up About the Company's Grand, Green Plans
Talking about the future comes naturally to Adrian Hallmark. Even under cross-examination from a firing squad of journalists under the hot summer sun, even in the midst of the baking heat, amplified dad rock and whirring helicopters that make The Quail — one of Monterey Car Week's biggest events, a $1,000-a-ticket car show where the Illuminati of the motoring world gather to gladhand — sound oddly like Vietnam circa the Tet Offensive, the chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors is unflappable while talking about his company's plans for the next few years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can Amazon Wholesale Deal Save Peloton?
Peloton is hoping a tie-up with Amazon can recapture some of the buzz the fitness platform generated during the height of the Covid pandemic. The connected fitness company now sells its flagship exercise bike, “Guide” camera technology and an assortment of apparel and accessories through a new store on Amazon’s U.S. marketplace. The partnership is a major first for Peloton, which has never worked with another retailer to sell its merchandise. Until now, the company relied exclusively on its own website, inside sales channels and physical showrooms. Apparel sold through Amazon will include an assortment of Peloton-branded activewear including sports bras, tanks,...
CNBC
Peloton strikes a deal to sell fitness equipment and apparel on Amazon
Peloton has struck a partnership with Amazon in a bid to broaden its customer base and sell more products in the United States. This will mark Peloton's first partnership with another retailer to sell its merchandise. Until now, the company relied on its website and physical showrooms. Peloton Chief Commercial...
What the Current State of B2B Commerce Means for Your Brand
Staying competitive in a turbulent market is no easy task for today’s brands. At the height of the pandemic, technology was put to the test as brands and retailers sought to remain connected and keep business going—however possible—despite the limitations on in-person meetings. Now, brands and retailers...
Gear Patrol
Should You Buy Peloton Products on Amazon?
In an effort to expand its reach in the at-home fitness market, Peloton announced this week that you can now purchase select equipment, apparel and accessories from Amazon. This move marks a shift in Peloton's direct-to-consumer model, as this is the first time the brand has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Here's what to know about buying Peloton gear from Amazon.
Gear Patrol
A Free Moosejaw Rewards Account Will Get You 20% Off a Yeti Cooler
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Yeti makes some of the best coolers in the world. They also make one helluva rugged camp chair and some of our favorite travel mugs. Only problem? They're expensive and they're rarely on sale. Luckily, right now at Moosejaw you can pick up a Yeti (or anything else on the site) for 20 percent off if you sign up for its free rewards account and use code BURGER at checkout.
Retail Tech: Aptean PLM Acquisition, MySize Brazilian JV, LilyAI Nabs $25M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Planning/assortment Aptean/Aptos Aptean, an enterprise software solutions provider for manufacturers and distributors, has acquired the planning and product lifecycle management (PLM) divisions of retail technology solutions provider Aptos. The planned purchase will expand Aptean’s cloud-based software offerings for the apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty retail industries, and broaden its fashion and apparel footprint. Following the transaction, Aptos will continue its focus on its suite of unified commerce solutions for the retail space, including its point of sale, order management, merchandising and other retail-specific applications. With operations primarily...
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
Gear Patrol
How to Choose An Engagement Ring
Asking someone to marry you is stressful enough–choosing a ring should be the easy part. Don't you agree? Regardless, from cut to color to carat, there is a lot to figure out when making this decision because not only is it a deeply personal one, but it's also often quite an expensive one. Brilliant Earth is a consumer-conscious brand that is aiming to transform the jewelry industry. From engagement rings to wedding rings and beyond, Brilliant Earth is your go-to resource for choosing and purchasing the perfect ring. Featuring ethically sourced diamonds and a website that intuitively and helpfully guides shoppers every step of the way, Brilliant Earth helps make this major milestone more approachable. For some tips on how to get started, read on.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
This month, Pottery Barn unveiled its first full collection of accessible home furniture. The new 150-piece line features everything from desks, tables and chairs to complete, modular organization systems built to ensure easy access no matter what. The collection's designs include helpful elements like secure grab bars, power-lift seating and two-sided access; the full lineup includes wheelchair-friendly solutions for every room in your house. Fans can shop Pottery Barn’s new bath, seating, furniture, and lighting collections today, with additional tabletop and rug products also available for purchase. While the new lineup comes on the heels of similar releases from Wayfair, Pottery Barn has taken its time to create a wide range of modern, minimalist and traditional pieces for every palate.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: AirPods Are $69 Off, Save 50% on Rhone Apparel & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Therabody Theragun Pro. $599 $499 (17% OFF) Our favorite upgrade pick...
Gear Patrol
You Can't Knock a Classic: the New Balance 574, Reviewed
New Balance's classics-oriented catalog isn't a facade. Founded by William J. Riley, an arch support specialist, in 1906, the company sold shoe inserts until 1960, when then-owners Paul and Eleanor Kidd introduced NB's first-ever sneaker, the Trackster. The first of its kind to feature a ripple sole and come in different widths, cross-country and track teams across the country, at both the collegiate and high-school levels, quickly transitioned to this new shoe.
Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco Sangria Chosen By 7-Eleven's Brands With Heart Campaign
7-Eleven Inc.'s Brands with Heart event is returning for the fourth time. The program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter one of the leading retail channels in the country and introduce their products to 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® customers throughout the U.S. Competition is stiff, and only a few emerging brands are selected.
Comments / 0