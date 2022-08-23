ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Announces Late-Season Lifeguard Coverage

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2022 season. According to a press release from the borough, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Raises Over $611,000 for City Youth Groups, Presents Checks to Beneficiaries of His Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made a historic donation of $611,130 to support youth programs in the city during a special check presentation ceremony held at Resorts Casino on Thursday, August 25, 2022. With representatives from numerous Atlantic City youth organizations on hand, as well as Resorts Casino owner...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square

Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
GLASSBORO, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

South Toms River, NJ Mayor Gregory Handshy Dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Celebrates Labor Day Super Sale Weekend, Sept. 2 – 5

Join Tanger Outlets Atlantic City this weekend from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Weekend Super Sale-abration!. Guests can take advantage of the opportunities to SAVE BIG this weekend at all of the shoppers’ favorite stores! To save outlet store's deals today download the Tanger App. Shoppers can add deals to their wallets for fast access while shopping.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Practice underway in Atlantic City ahead of Wednesday's airshow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pilots are getting ready to take to the skies in Atlantic City. Blue skies are making for perfect weather for the airshow that is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. During the airshow, there will be additional rail service on New Jersey Transit. A train will leave Philadelphia just before 8:30 a.m. getting to Atlantic City around 10 a.m. Col. Derek Routt, the commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, said the pilots are excited for Wednesday's air show. "To be able to interact with the public and relate just a little bit to allow the public to see what their service members, men and women do, it's really magnificent," Routt said. "It makes you feel really proud."Tickets will also be half-off through the N.J. Transit app. You just have to use the promo code "airshow." It's good for two, one-way tickets and can only be used on the day of the airshow. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey

One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

