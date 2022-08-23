PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pilots are getting ready to take to the skies in Atlantic City. Blue skies are making for perfect weather for the airshow that is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. During the airshow, there will be additional rail service on New Jersey Transit. A train will leave Philadelphia just before 8:30 a.m. getting to Atlantic City around 10 a.m. Col. Derek Routt, the commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, said the pilots are excited for Wednesday's air show. "To be able to interact with the public and relate just a little bit to allow the public to see what their service members, men and women do, it's really magnificent," Routt said. "It makes you feel really proud."Tickets will also be half-off through the N.J. Transit app. You just have to use the promo code "airshow." It's good for two, one-way tickets and can only be used on the day of the airshow.

