Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2022: 11 Deals to Start Shopping Now
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Goodbye summer 2022 and hello fall nights on the sofa. What better way to keep busy at home than by re-decorating? The Labor Day furniture sales 2022 provide the perfect excuse to start shopping and upgrading your digs.
Gear Patrol
One of Our Favorite Reading Chairs Is $150 Off for Labor Day
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sadly, summer is on its way out the door. That means, before we know it, it'll be time to get cozy and comfy in front of the fireplace and, perhaps, bury our noses into a good book. And that's far easier to manage if you've got a great reading chair, like Article's Gabriola — which just so happens to be one of our favorites. If it's one of your favorites too, we've got some great news: Article has put it on sale, alongside over 400 other items, for Labor Day.
Gear Patrol
These Awesome Sunglasses a Steal at up to 50% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Right now you can save a whopping 50 percent on a ton of Raen sunglasses and eyewear. It’s End of Summer sale is one of the the largest sales the brand has ever done and you won’t want to miss it, these styles are sure to sell out fast.
ELLE DECOR
Gucci Unveils a New Line of Joyful Furniture and Homewares
You’ve picked up the Gucci bag and shoes—even the brand’s new line of posh pet accessories—so what’s next? Those looking to complete the designer look can kit out their home with a fresh line of Gucci decor offerings, from chairs and blankets to candles and cushions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best (Early) Labor Day Furniture Deals to Scoop Ahead of Time
Oh summer, we hardly knew ye, but at least we can mark your passing with some epic Labor Day deals ahead of the three-day weekend. There are plenty of early menswear sales that are worth wading through in advance, but the furniture deals are especially prime if you've been eyeing some outdoor loungers for the remainder of the good weather—or some indoor decor to round out any home redecoration projects.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
The 9 best places to buy a couch, whether your budget is $500 or $5,000
We talked to interior designers about what makes a great couch. Here's where you can find the best couches and sofas, no matter your budget.
domino
IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat
They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gear Patrol
A Free Moosejaw Rewards Account Will Get You 20% Off a Yeti Cooler
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Yeti makes some of the best coolers in the world. They also make one helluva rugged camp chair and some of our favorite travel mugs. Only problem? They're expensive and they're rarely on sale. Luckily, right now at Moosejaw you can pick up a Yeti (or anything else on the site) for 20 percent off if you sign up for its free rewards account and use code BURGER at checkout.
Gear Patrol
Sure It's Expensive, but the Pax 3 Is the Best Weed Vape for Your Money
The Pax 3 has been our top weed vape pick for quite some time. It was released in 2016, not long after its predecessor (the Pax 2). And there's a reason (a lot of reasons actually) that six years later it's still widely considered one of the best: it's just that damn good.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: AirPods Are $69 Off, Save 50% on Rhone Apparel & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Therabody Theragun Pro. $599 $499 (17% OFF) Our favorite upgrade pick...
Gear Patrol
Save 25% on a Pair of Lululemon's Best Joggers
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Joggers are one of the more versatile pieces of apparel anyone can have in their wardrobe rotation. Get the right pair and you've got yourself something you can wear for workouts, lounging, running errands around the city and a whole lot more. Well, right now, one of our favorite pairs — Lululemon's Surge Jogger — are all the more enticing at 25 percent off.
Are The Least Expensive Desk Chairs At West Elm Worth Buying?
If you're in the market for a new chair for your home office, you may want to check out these least expensive options from West Elm, depending on your needs.
Gear Patrol
Matador Speed Stash Review: A Can't-Miss Add-On for Your Backpack
Long travel days, whether along the trail or through the airport, demand creativity, patience and organization in order to be successful. Although the environments may differ, the qualifications for success (and less stress) are often similar. Matador, known in outdoor and travel-focused circles for producing well-made, functionality-first backpacks, duffels and...
Gear Patrol
Reebok Nano X2 Adventure Review: A Wild Way to Log Your Workouts
Outdoor workouts have plenty of positives. No confined spaces. Fresh air. Plenty of Vitamin D from the sun. But sometimes, our normal gym attire isn't suited for these open spaces. For example, while gym shoes can be great for providing support under the squat bar or moving across rubberized floors, the outsoles and uppers might not be the best for tackling tougher or grassier terrain.
Gear Patrol
Nike's NFT Sales Make It One of the Most Profitable Fashion Brands in the Digital World
When non-fungible tokens (a.k.a. NFTs ) — essentially certificates for digital or physical assets — first launched, big brands stayed pat. They didn't launch their own, entertain the then-trend (now full-blown industry) or rush to retrofit prior releases with crypto perks. Folks knew there would one day be a Nike NFT, but when Nike first showed hesitancy, many wondered whether the brand, and others of a similar size, would eventually go all in.
Gear Patrol
You and Your Dog Will Love Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale
Don't miss your last chance to score an amazing deal at Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale. With brand new styles added to the sale and deals up to 60 percent off, you do not want to miss out. These Stoic Venture Pants are perfect for work or play as we head into the cooler months. If you are looking to save on gear for your four-legged friend, check out the Backcountry x Petco Rope Dog Lead and the Backcountry x Petco Foldable Dog Travel Crate. Click through below for all of these deals and much more.
PETS・
3600 Mile Carbureted Ferrari 512 BB Is A Bring A Trailer Knockout
This vintage piece of automotive technology shows off some incredible engineering. Ferrari has been a huge name within the performance automotive industry for decades because of their commitment to constant innovation in speed. It makes sense coming from a company that was built off the back of racing that this would eventually become the brand’s reputation. The 512 BB was a particularly good example of this back in 1977 as performance was very elusive in that time. Generally, the late 1970s were a time fraught with crisis and poverty which was clearly not good for business in the performance automotive industry. Somehow, amidst all of the struggle and smoke, a sole champion of supercar technology emerged and its name was the 512 BB.
CARS・
Gear Patrol
Today’s Best Deals: Save on Lululemon, Get 50% Off Raen Sunglasses & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Lululemon Surge Jogger. $118 $89 (25% OFF) Warm-up and cool-down have...
Gear Patrol
You Can't Knock a Classic: the New Balance 574, Reviewed
New Balance's classics-oriented catalog isn't a facade. Founded by William J. Riley, an arch support specialist, in 1906, the company sold shoe inserts until 1960, when then-owners Paul and Eleanor Kidd introduced NB's first-ever sneaker, the Trackster. The first of its kind to feature a ripple sole and come in different widths, cross-country and track teams across the country, at both the collegiate and high-school levels, quickly transitioned to this new shoe.
Comments / 0