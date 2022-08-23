Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss

Read full article on original website
king moonracer
2d ago
i would support this, assuming of course that it doesnt change/obscure visibilty on the bridge. do we know for sure that it wont? (its a fair question)
5
Mandie Stoffers
2d ago
What a beautiful, loving way to display and show support to such losses and a way to show awareness to the cause 🙏💗💙💗💙💗💙
6
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
Senior Living Facility Evicts 98-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Over Excessive Physical Needs
More than 2 million individuals are expected to retire this year and many of them will be receiving care in assisted living or senior living facilities. However, one elderly woman in Wisconsin was on the receiving end of what could feel like a pretty raw deal.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family of newborn saved by Children’s Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari...
WBAY Green Bay
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe account set up to help a Darboy family has passed its initial $15,000 goal. At the time of this writing, $15,465 was raised with 279 donations. The Knuth family lost their home in a fire last week. Viewers have followed the Knuths for years...
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Next 18 founder sees growth in mental health nonprofit
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Every so often, we like to check in with former Everyday Heroes to see what they're up to now. Matt McDonell launched a nonprofit last year called Next 18. It combines golf and mental health techniques to help military veterans and first responders. Since that first camp, things have really taken off.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
CBS 58
From an expert: Tips for traveling with seniors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you're taking a trip for a family reunion, a cruise, or long car ride, there are some ways to make sure the vacation is successful with a senior loved one. Milwaukee senior care expert Shawn McComb, with Right at Home, joined CBS 58 Thursday, Aug....
CBS 58
Shechem at Hope Street: Brand new community center opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Schechem at Hope Street Community Center opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 25 following a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center is located near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee. The building houses a café, resource center, and rooftop patio. Schechem will be offering after-school programming and...
CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta greets you with a new colorful woven sky and pan de feria
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pan De Feria is a traditional Mexican fair bread that you can only get once a year. "We have the master bakers already here on the grounds," said Tamara Olivas a board member for the fair. Bakers are here from Mexico to make the treat. Musicians,...
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
CBS 58
Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County creates Titanic-inspired corn maze
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With fall right around the corner, it's almost time for corn mazes!. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has created a maze inspired by the Titanic. Opening Saturday, Sept. 17, folks will be able to maze through a ship, ice berg, and ship captain.
3 shows to check out at Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Show Dome is full of Faerie Gardens right now. Don't miss the mums on display for the fall show!
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
CBS 58
Beloved North Division High School principal dies suddenly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- North Division High School Principal Keith Carrington died Monday, Aug. 22, after having surgery. Carrington's wife confirmed the news to CBS 58. She wrote about his passing in a Facebook post:. "Words cannot express how I feel with the sudden loss of my soulmate, my best...
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
