Milwaukee, WI

Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss

By Amanda Becker
CBS 58
 2 days ago
Comments / 6

king moonracer
2d ago

i would support this, assuming of course that it doesnt change/obscure visibilty on the bridge. do we know for sure that it wont? (its a fair question)

Mandie Stoffers
2d ago

What a beautiful, loving way to display and show support to such losses and a way to show awareness to the cause 🙏💗💙💗💙💗💙

