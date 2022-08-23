ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Withee, WI

WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Classic car business in Stratford under investigation

Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation. The business restores classic cars. The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and...
STRATFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
OSSEO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Passenger in girl scout hit and run released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
947jackfm.com

Multiple Reports of Property Damage in Lincoln County

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A string of property damage complaints have been reported in Lincoln County. Sheriff’s Officers say they received over a dozen reports including damage to mailboxes and street signs. Many of the damaged items appear to have been intentionally hit by a car. Damage was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

