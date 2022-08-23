Read full article on original website
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
Here’s the Four Transportation Projects That Could be Considered by Stevens Point Voters This November
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City leaders in Stevens Point have called a special City Council meeting for next Tuesday at 4:30 PM to consider placing four binding referendums on the November ballot for transportation projects. If approved, residents would vote yes or no to the following projects that...
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation. The business restores classic cars. The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and...
Without defining “affordable,” Wausau seeks housing proposals for Grand Avenue property
Wausau will seek proposals for what city officials are terming “affordable housing” south of downtown, but the Economic Development Committee on Tuesday stopped short of defining what residents could comfortably pay. Staff will issue a Request for Proposals at 700 Grand Ave., at the corner of Grand and...
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
Passenger in girl scout hit and run released
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
Multiple Reports of Property Damage in Lincoln County
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A string of property damage complaints have been reported in Lincoln County. Sheriff’s Officers say they received over a dozen reports including damage to mailboxes and street signs. Many of the damaged items appear to have been intentionally hit by a car. Damage was...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
Medford plant employing 170 people to close
Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — A 93-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday. Eau Claire Police responded to the area of Fairfax Street and Damon Street shortly before 8 a.m. Responders performed CPR on the pedestrian involved, 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller, who was transported to the hospital and later died.
