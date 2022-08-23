ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns.
One Green Planet

Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds

Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
The Guardian

Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?

“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
AFP

California set to ban fossil fuel cars by 2035

All new cars sold in California by 2035 will have to be zero emission under plans set to be adopted by the state this week, as the biggest economy in the United States drives a nationwide fossil fuel evolution. Biden and his Democratic Party are rushing to make up climate policy ground they feel was lost under former president Donald Trump, who yanked the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord and reversed what many environmentalists viewed as already-weak progress in combating the fossil fuel emissions that drive global warming.
bloomberglaw.com

Climate Bill’s Subsidy Bonanza Gives New Allure to CO2 Capture

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. US companies that cut carbon emissions could qualify for subsidies on even the smallest projects under new climate legislation, unleashing a potentially unprecedented wave of investment in green technologies. The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress. this month. will...
Cheddar News

Awaiting Mar-a-Lago Affidavit, & Only Vans: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, August 26, 2022:1. CA BANNING GAS VEHICLESCalifornia is throwing down the gauntlet for automakers with a plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity by 2035. The policy was two years in the making, following a directive from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is aiming to cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. While it still needs federal approval, hopes are high that the Biden administration will give it the thumbs up. The plan is just the latest...
Slate

California’s Ban on Gas Cars Can’t Fail

That sound you heard on Wednesday was the roar of 1,000 engines sputtering with the knowledge that the end is nigh. That’s when California announced it would begin phasing in a ban on sales of new gas-powered cars in the state: By 2035, per terms first laid out in a 2020 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, automakers will no longer be allowed to sell cars within state lines unless they’re powered by electric-charge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells (or are plug-in hybrids, in certain instances). Companies will also have to meet benchmarks along the way: By 2026, 35 percent of their sales must consist of zero-emission vehicles, and by 2030, 68 percent. The California Air Resources Board will enforce these standards, with the power to impose fines on carmakers that violate the rule, and to ensure the batteries used in their electric vehicles are long-lasting and recyclable.
The Independent

Climate initiative centers on Black Americans

The Movement for Black Lives launched a new climate change initiative Thursday, uniting more than 200 Black environmental leaders and organizations nationwide who have pledged to find equitable climate solutions centering on Black Americans and communities.The Black Hive initiative builds on the movement’s 2021 Red, Black, and Green New Deal and reintroduces its Black Climate Mandate that outlines the urgency for a Black climate agenda and investment in equitable strategies that protect Black Americans specifically. The announcement, first shared with The Associated Press, comes in the wake of a Supreme Court decision limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate...
POLITICO

The climate law's methane catch

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Power Switch won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6." The $369 billion climate bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last week will tax methane emissions, a potentially significant step in meeting international climate targets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

