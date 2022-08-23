Read full article on original website
Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns.
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
eenews.net
Climate law seen driving ‘demand destruction for fossil fuels’
The Inflation Reduction Act won’t just increase clean energy — it also will hasten the arrival of peak U.S. fossil fuel demand, experts say. And some maintain that peak could be reached as soon as 2025. The $370 billion in clean energy funding will rapidly scale up solar...
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.
FOXBusiness
Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Scientists Say It’s ‘Fatally Foolish’ To Not Study Catastrophic Climate Outcomes
As global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, some climate scientists say it’s time to start paying more attention to the most extreme, worst-case outcomes, including the potential for widespread extinctions, mass climate migration and the disintegration of social and political systems. “Facing a future of accelerating climate change...
One Green Planet
Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds
Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Seen Cutting Up To $1.9 Trillion In Climate-Related Economic Damage, Latest Analysis Finds
The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday released its first published analysis of avoided climate-related social costs resulting from a piece of legislation. What Happened: The legislation analyzed was President Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The study found climate change will affect the U.S...
Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?
“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Want to Fight Climate Change? Do It Yourself. | Opinion
You know what else is needed to fight global warming? A healthy dose of reality. And here's some.
California set to ban fossil fuel cars by 2035
All new cars sold in California by 2035 will have to be zero emission under plans set to be adopted by the state this week, as the biggest economy in the United States drives a nationwide fossil fuel evolution. Biden and his Democratic Party are rushing to make up climate policy ground they feel was lost under former president Donald Trump, who yanked the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord and reversed what many environmentalists viewed as already-weak progress in combating the fossil fuel emissions that drive global warming.
Why mature and old forests are so important for climate mitigation and adaptation
The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates that we must substantially reduce emissions from burning fossil fuels and simultaneously increase removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by land and ocean reservoirs. A recent executive order recognizes the importance of mature and old-growth forests in limiting...
As California Bans New Gas Car Sales by 2035, Which States Could Be Next?
More than a dozen Democratic-led states could follow California with stringent new rules phasing out the sale of gasoline-powered cars. But challenges remain.
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Bill’s Subsidy Bonanza Gives New Allure to CO2 Capture
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. US companies that cut carbon emissions could qualify for subsidies on even the smallest projects under new climate legislation, unleashing a potentially unprecedented wave of investment in green technologies. The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress. this month. will...
Awaiting Mar-a-Lago Affidavit, & Only Vans: What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, August 26, 2022:1. CA BANNING GAS VEHICLESCalifornia is throwing down the gauntlet for automakers with a plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity by 2035. The policy was two years in the making, following a directive from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is aiming to cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. While it still needs federal approval, hopes are high that the Biden administration will give it the thumbs up. The plan is just the latest...
Americans underestimate the popularity of climate change action among their peers
Researchers said Americans may be experiencing a “false social reality” as supporters of policies targeting climate change outnumber opponents 2 to 1, while the perception is the opposite. About 66 to 80 percent of Americans said they support major climate change mitigation policies. But just 37 to 43...
Slate
California’s Ban on Gas Cars Can’t Fail
That sound you heard on Wednesday was the roar of 1,000 engines sputtering with the knowledge that the end is nigh. That’s when California announced it would begin phasing in a ban on sales of new gas-powered cars in the state: By 2035, per terms first laid out in a 2020 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, automakers will no longer be allowed to sell cars within state lines unless they’re powered by electric-charge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells (or are plug-in hybrids, in certain instances). Companies will also have to meet benchmarks along the way: By 2026, 35 percent of their sales must consist of zero-emission vehicles, and by 2030, 68 percent. The California Air Resources Board will enforce these standards, with the power to impose fines on carmakers that violate the rule, and to ensure the batteries used in their electric vehicles are long-lasting and recyclable.
Climate initiative centers on Black Americans
The Movement for Black Lives launched a new climate change initiative Thursday, uniting more than 200 Black environmental leaders and organizations nationwide who have pledged to find equitable climate solutions centering on Black Americans and communities.The Black Hive initiative builds on the movement’s 2021 Red, Black, and Green New Deal and reintroduces its Black Climate Mandate that outlines the urgency for a Black climate agenda and investment in equitable strategies that protect Black Americans specifically. The announcement, first shared with The Associated Press, comes in the wake of a Supreme Court decision limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate...
POLITICO
The climate law's methane catch
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Power Switch won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6." The $369 billion climate bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last week will tax methane emissions, a potentially significant step in meeting international climate targets.
