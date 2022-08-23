ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOTzd_0hS5l2vw00

news alert concept graphic design for tv news channels

Orlando, FL - A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.

Orlando and Eatonville Police arrived to the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station called 911 to report the threatening phone call.

Employees were forced to evacuate the building following the call, resulting in several newscasts being unable to broadcast.

Police cleared the station just before 5 a.m. Monday.

No additional details have been released regarding Sunday's incident.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Eatonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Eatonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Television Station#News Alert#Florida Tv#Eatonville Police#Nbc#Wesh Tv#Wkcf Tv
wkml.com

Brainless Boneheads: Drug Deal Via Text Goes Very Wrong for Florida Man

This past Monday in Visalia, California, a fight broke out and not just anywhere. A woman named Annette Rocha began fighting with other passengers on the bus and while the bus was in operation. The bus driver yelled to stop but she was ignored. Once the bus was stopped, the...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night

After receiving a threatening phone call late Sunday night, police ordered the evacuation of a central Florida television station, leaving the staff outdoors for several hours. After the station reported getting the call, police officers from Orlando and Eatonville showed up to the WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV facilities. The...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy