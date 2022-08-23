Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station

Orlando, FL - A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.

Orlando and Eatonville Police arrived to the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station called 911 to report the threatening phone call.

Employees were forced to evacuate the building following the call, resulting in several newscasts being unable to broadcast.

Police cleared the station just before 5 a.m. Monday.

No additional details have been released regarding Sunday's incident.