‘Villains of Valley View’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
“The Villains of Valley View” has been renewed for Season 2 at the Disney Channel , Variety has learned exclusively.

The multi-cam comedy show, which hails from Disney Branded Television , follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia. Season 2 will begin production this fall in Los Angeles. New episodes from Season 1 will resume airing on Oct. 7

“It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.”

When teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

In addition to Pappas and Muller-Janssen, returning for season two are series regulars Lucy Davis as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann as Jake/Chaos.

“The Villains of Valley View” was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

