Chicago, IL

spotonillinois.com

-12.53% change affects Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT:NSQ) in Chicago by Aug. 26

Chicago tennis player Emma Baker won 3,101 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 19.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chicago Fire 0, CF Montreal 2: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire lost again. This time to two bangers from CF Montreal. The nature of the two goals means that a defender can still be the man of the match because heaven knows the offense let the team down tonight. That being said, Carlos Teran was really
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many Kane County black third graders failed the 2021 state English exam?

Value in Industrials stocks fell 9.8 percent on Aug. 25 from the previous day. The strongest performing Industrials company in Illinois was Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ), sitting 2,374,653.1 percent higher to sell at $388.15. Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK:NAQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,
KANE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Woman Wounded by Gunfire During Argument on CTA Red Line Train: Police

A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday near the Loop while aboard a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said. Officers said the woman was struck once in the knee by an unidentified offender at around 12:09 a.m. near the 100 block of North State Street. The woman was shot on the train
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Bouncing Back: Chicago Red Stars 4, Racing Louisville 0

The Chicago Red Stars won by a decisive scoreline of 4-0 on Saturday night against form stricken Racing Louisville. The return of a fully fit Mallory Pugh was essential to the Red Stars' 4-0 victory on Saturday night. Pugh was involved in all four Red Stars'
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Nancy Hughes' Lake Forest mansion under contract after one week

Nancy and John Hughes with 263 N Mayflower Rd (Redfin, Getty) The Lake Forest mansion that was formerly owned by the widow of the quintessential 1980s filmmaker John Hughes' is under contract after one week on the open market. The home, at 263 North Mayflower Road, was listed on August
LAKE FOREST, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois U.S. Rep Lauren Underwood: "Prices are high, and I know families are struggling right now. Ive voted to pass legislation that would"

Aptargroup Inc. (ATR:NYQ) in Crystal Lake saw a -21.3 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 26. On Aug. 26, shares in the Aptargroup Inc. company were selling at $104.41. One year before, these shares were trading at $132.67. Aptargroup Inc. employs 13,000 people
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 3: one inmate sentenced in McHenry County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

Richmond-Burton Community High School District 157 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Richmond-Burton Community High School District
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many inmates sentenced in Grundy County will be released during week ending Aug. 3?

South Wilmington Community Consolidated School District 74 in Grundy County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The South Wilmington Community Consolidated
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications"

North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported
COOK COUNTY, IL

