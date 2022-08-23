ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Gov. Abbott declares disaster in 23 counties after storms, flooding

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Will DuPree
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaMA5_0hS5kad400

DALLAS (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster for 23 Texas counties, including Dallas, after storms caused damage and devastating flash flooding.

Abbott signed the declaration in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from local leaders and first responders about the damage sustained there.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was one of the areas most impacted by rain and flooding this week. NBC 5 reported a 60-year-old woman died after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, east of downtown Dallas.

The Dallas police chief also shared he may have to mandate officers to double up during their patrols, because the storms Monday either damaged or destroyed 28 police vehicles. He said the city’s fire department also lost a large piece of its equipment.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday declared a state of disaster for his county and requested state and federal assistance for affected individuals.

Abbott on Monday increased th e readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also activated five more Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to help local first responders.

TDEM on Monday also told Nexstar it has more than 250 people ready to help in any part of the state.

RELATED: Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state

Over the weekend, the state had already readied boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and ground transportation from the Texas National Guard, among other resources.

The state said Texans can report damage to homes and businesses online using TDEM’s damage survey. You can also learn more flood safety tips using this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues

Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Cars
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 that laws passed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 didn't go far enough in making sure school districts follow state safety and security standards. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that; in fact, those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Gov. Abbott said.The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC)  spotted problems with compliance in 2020 after going through the emergency operations plans for more than 1,000 school districts.It found...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas National Guard#Dallas Police#Politics State#Nbc#Th E#Texas A M Task Force 1#Tdem#Nexstar
Keira Lane

What's Next for Texas Weather?

Texas is the perfect example of the climate crisis and how it affects not just each individual be it cost of electricity or simply going outside. This year, Texas has seen the worst drought since 2011-2012 though not yet peak 2011 drought levels and July ended in the number two position in being the warmest of any month here on record.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WFAA

You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain

DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy