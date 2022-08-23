Read full article on original website
Related
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
Black Excellence: Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Alaska Airlines Pilots
If you ever manage to see double on an Alaskan Airlines flight, know that your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, you don’t have to worry if you’ve had too much to drink at the airport (maybe.) The airline hired two identical brothers as pilots – a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 things you should stop doing on airplanes, according to a flight attendant
Denise Kulhmam has been a flight attendant for more than 30 years — and some of her biggest pet peeves may be things you do regularly.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’
A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.
A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight
Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
International Business Times
Passenger Tries To Open Airplane Doors Mid-Air, Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
A flight traveling from Poland to Canada was forced to make an emergency landing in Iceland due to the commotion caused by a disruptive passenger. The man from Canada attempted to open the aircraft's door and was tackled by fellow passengers when he became violent. The incident took place aboard...
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country
A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
Comments / 0