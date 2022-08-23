ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paneling#Seattle#San Diego#Metal#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
COLUMBUS, OH
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
BROOKLYN, NY
TravelNoire

Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight

Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy