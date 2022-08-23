NOORVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Noorvik residents boating on the Kobuk River were found dead on Aug. 19 after they were reported as overdue to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they were notified at 12:27 p.m. on Aug. 19 that two people in a 16-foot long Lund skiff had left Kotzebue at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and never arrived in Noorvik at 10 p.m. that night, as expected.

NOORVIK, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO