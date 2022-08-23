Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Noorvik residents die in boating accident
NOORVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Noorvik residents boating on the Kobuk River were found dead on Aug. 19 after they were reported as overdue to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they were notified at 12:27 p.m. on Aug. 19 that two people in a 16-foot long Lund skiff had left Kotzebue at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and never arrived in Noorvik at 10 p.m. that night, as expected.
nationalfisherman.com
Alaska's far north fisheries make a comeback
Alaska’s far northwest fishing region made a comeback in salmon and crab fisheries this year. As of Aug. 18, the preliminary numbers for the Kotzebue area had hit 354,000 chums, and if the two shoreside processors continued operating until the end of the month, the area could see a near-record harvest.
