Despite numbers so close that a recount was needed, Tuesday’s defeat of a Hillsborough County schools tax will stand, officials announced Sunday. “The results did not change,” Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said at a meeting of the Hillsborough Canvassing Board. “No” votes still outnumber “yes” votes by 590, or 0.26% of all votes cast.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO