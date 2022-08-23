Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
fox35orlando.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Former Orlando-area State Attorney Ayala to challenge moody for Attorney General
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aramis Ayala, a former state attorney punished by the governor when she refused to seek the death penalty in murder cases, emerged Tuesday from a three-way primary to become the Democratic challenger to Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody. Meanwhile, Naomi Blemur of North Miami was atop...
fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis during first campaign event for Florida governor's race
Let the campaigning begin! One day after he won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Remembering Gabby: Neighbors help clean up roadside memorial for young girl who died in Florida
The FOX 35 Care Force Award recognizes peoples' actions in Central Florida who are doing good things to make their community or neighborhood a better place for everyone. Email FOX35CareForce@FOX.com to nominate someone deserving of our next Care Force Award. When a Florida family saw a memorial for a young...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
fox35orlando.com
Scuba diver shows how to potentially escape a shark attack in viral video
HAWAII - A safety diver in Oahu, Hawaii, has recorded a video guiding swimmers on how to safely negotiate a meeting with a tiger shark – and possibly deter an attack. Footage recorded by Kayleigh Grant shows fellow diver Andriana Fragola being approached by a tiger shark. In the...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
fox35orlando.com
7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
fox35orlando.com
Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs
CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Storms to rule the weekend across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 93 degrees. Another round of showers and storms are expected today, mainly after 2pm. Don't rule out an isolated shower or 2 before 12pm!. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The lowest coverage at 50%-60% across Brevard County. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning Mostly cloudy overnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: August 25, 2022
Storms could linger over Orlando and Central Florida through midnight as they move east. The pattern continues on Friday.
Comments / 0