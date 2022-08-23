ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox35orlando.com

Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'

LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
fox35orlando.com

7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
fox35orlando.com

Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs

CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Storms to rule the weekend across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 93 degrees. Another round of showers and storms are expected today, mainly after 2pm. Don't rule out an isolated shower or 2 before 12pm!. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The lowest coverage at 50%-60% across Brevard County. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning Mostly cloudy overnight.
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL

