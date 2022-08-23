ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

wnns.com

Old Capitol Blues & BBQ Road Closures

The Old Capitol Blues & BBQ will take place this Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, in downtown Springfield. The following streets will be closed for the weekend activities. Beginning Friday, August 26 at 10:00 a.m. the following roads will be closed to thru traffic. Washington Street between Fourth...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Neighborhood Improvement Project Seeks Volunteers for This Month’s Project

A Jacksonville volunteer project aimed at helping to clean up neighborhoods has been a big success this summer season as another project is set for this upcoming weekend. The Jacksonville Neighborhood Improvement Project is again being held this Saturday. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel says this time around, volunteers will be meeting on Hardin Avenue to give a fellow neighbor a helping hand.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash

Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Menard Sheriff’s Department Dispel Rumors After FBI/U.S. Marshal’s Presence in Petersburg Yesterday

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office hoped to dispel rumors yesterday afternoon. In a post to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page around 4PM yesterday afternoon, officials reported deputies from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Petersburg Police Department, assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals in an ongoing investigation at a location in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger

Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Wanted Montgomery County man captured

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police swears in 13 new officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Springfield has added over a dozen new police officers to the force. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette swore in 13 new officers at a ceremony on Wednesday. Loved ones were able to pin the new officers’ badges on their uniform to signify the start with the Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting

Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Hardin Man Sentenced to Prison For Drugs, Explosives Charges

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has announced a guilty plea of a man arrested last month on several drugs and weapons charges. On Tuesday, 35 year old Jonathan E. Myers of Hardin, pled guilty to theft, possession of methamphetamine, and attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device. The charges stem from 3 separate incidents that occurred in Hardin between June and July.
HARDIN, IL
thebengilpost.com

Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man

A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield

Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
LITCHFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

