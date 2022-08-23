ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta continues to see a decline in unemployment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, a drop from a year ago, when the rate was 4.3 percent. It’s also a decline of three-tenths of a percent from the previous month, according to state Labor Commissioner ark Butler. There was a...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary boundary currently just to our south will begin to move northward and through the CSRA throughout the day today and Friday. The boundary will likely weaken and stall as it tries to move to the north. We’re expecting the heaviest rain along the boundary itself.
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned Friday to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. workers quitting their jobs at a near-record rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the “Great Resignation.”. The agency on Tuesday released a preliminary look at June’s data. “These figures show yet another month of a hot...
POLITICS
wgac.com

Augusta Transit Management Career Fair in September

If you’re looking for a job, you might want to make plans to attend Augusta Transit Management’s career fair Wednesday, September 7. Those who have a Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with Passenger Endorsement are encouraged to apply. Officials say some applicants will be offered bus operator positions on-the-spot. A sign-up bonus and benefits will also be offered.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s latest murder: What we know about victim, suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we learn more about Augusta’s latest murder victim, Richmond County deputies released the name of the man accused of killing her. Cynthia Wright, a 43-year-old security guard who worked the overnight shift, was found shot dead Tuesday morning at 1150 Fifth St. That’s the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County’s pickleball classes are a smash hit

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and it’s taking Columbia County by storm. Parks and rec is offering a new class and it’s booked for the fall. But what is the sport all about?. Michele Singletary is about to teach a new...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County announces 10-year plan for schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District says they are already planning for years down the line. This week they announced their 10-year plan, focusing on improvements and renovations to schools. It used to be a five-year plan, but they expanded it so they can get more...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s northwest Georgia home was the target of another “swatting” incident Thursday morning. Rome, Georgia, police confirmed that officers responded around 2:53 a.m. to Greene’s home after a call came in on the department’s suicide crisis line from an internet chat.

