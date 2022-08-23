New York radio station makes fun of Phillies for allowing Mets fan to throw out first pitch

New York Mets fans are laughing at the Philadelphia Phillies after taking three of four against them this past weekend, but even more embarrassingly—taking over Citizens Bank Park.

One Mets fan bought so many tickets that the Phillies rewarded him by allowing him to throw out the first pitch before the first of two games on Saturday in a Mets jersey.

WFAN in New York laughed at the organization's decision.

The attendance for the four-game series at Citizens Bank Park was unusually high, as Mets fans packed the ballpark in South Philadelphia.

The Phillies currently rank 15th in MLB attendance, according to ESPN.com , averaging just under 30,000 fans per game in a stadium that fits 42,792.

During Monday night's rain delayed win over the Reds, the Phillies announced attendance was just 19,000, something that the 94WIP Morning Show discussed on Tuesday's show.

