CANFIELD, OH – Senior captain, Nicolo Cocca, joined YSN’s own, Steve Leslie, in this week’s player profile at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Cocca, a two way player for the Cards has been known by everyone on the team to be a player who is not afraid to do the little things to help his team to victory. Whether that is making a tough catch from his wideout position or making a crucial tackle or play from his defensive back spot. Nicolo, coming off a devastating injury last week against West Branch, sits down to discuss his senior season and everything that has gone into this year, what it means to be a Cardinal to him, how he plans on helping the Cards throughout his injury as another “coach” on the staff, but also a little bit more about what makes him who he is in the rapid fire question session. All that and so much more in this very special interview with senior captain, Nicolo Cocca!

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO