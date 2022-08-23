Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW OUT SHINES FLASHES
WARREN OH- Crestview continued their MVAC dominance on Thursday by traveling to Champion and sweeping the Flashes in straight sets. (25-10 25-12 25-16) Abbey Emch was everywhere in the stat sheet. She led the team with 14 kills, while also gathering 6 digs, 5 aces, and 4 blocks. Grace Auer was an assistant away from a triple double finishing with 13 kills, 10 digs, and 9 assists. Lainy Auer was a dig away from a double double totaling 18 assists, 9 digs, and 7 kills.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE GETS RIGHT BACK TO WINNING
ATWATER OH- Coming off an opening conference loss 3 sets to 1 against The Mineral Ridge Rams on Tuesday, The Blue Devils looked to right the shit and get their first conference win of the season. Their opponent? The Waterloo Vikings, a young and hungry team that is on the rise! Having their struggles in years prior, The Vikings opened the season with a straight set match win against The Sebring Trojans, a match win that ended a 29 match losing streak for The Vikings.
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS BEAT OUT WELLSVILLE IN A CLOSE ONE
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- Beaver Local’s golf team edged Wellsville in non-league play in an early Wednesday afternoon match at Cedar Hills Golf Course posting a 213 – 219 score. Michael McKenzie shot 48 to lead the Beavers, Mikey Druschel followed with a 49, while Kristian Lantz and Mason Board shot 58. Other Beaver Local scores included Tori Druschel and Jocelyn Koontz with 64.
ysnlive.com
LADY BULLDOGS BOUNCE BACK AGAINST EAST
EAST PALESTINE, OH- It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to warm up, and when they did- the EP motor was running at full capacity in a 3-set sweep of East (25-9, 25-6,25-5) on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were paced by senior Mia Lee who filled up the stat sheet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
JEFFERSON IMPRESSES IN SWEEP OF POLAND
POLAND OH- In a NE8 clash on Thursday, Jefferson came back to win set three and secure a sweep over Poland. (25-18 25-10 26-24) The Falcons came back from being down 23-18 in the final set. Chloe O’Rourke led the charge for the Falcons with 15 kills on the night....
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish started the year off on a very good note in Week 1, defeating the Brookfield Warriors 52-14 in a highly anticipated matchup at Stambaugh Stadium. There were many new faces that stood out for a team that lost some of the most decorated athletes in program history after last year’s Division IV State Championship Game loss, a game in which Head Coach Dan Reardon stresses does too much overshadowing on a season in which the Irish did so much to return to the state title game for the first time since 2010.
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS NEED ALL THEY GOT TO BEAT DUKES
SALEM OH- The boys golf squad defeated Marlington 162-179 on Wednesday morning at Flying B Golf Course in Salem. Leading the way for the Warriors was Reed Williams who shot a 39. Also scoring for West Branch were Lane Allison (40), Jaxon Robb (41), and Dominic Brenner (42). Landon Wilson (43) and Brant Allison also competed for West Branch.
ysnlive.com
BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
RED DEVILS GET BACK TO WINNING
CAMPBELL OH- Wednesday night volleyball action saw the Red Devils of Lordstown visiting the Red Devils of Campbell Memorial in an early season matchup. Lordstown came out of the gates with the first point of the game, gaining the only advantage they would have all night long. After getting the first point, Lordstown surrendered the next to Campbell who would then take the ball and get off to a 6-1 start in the first set thanks to some excellent serves from #27 Angeliz Diaz and some sensational spikes from the Red Devils leading lady #12 Kendall Brunn. Campbell continued to extend their lead pushing ahead by double-digits before Lordstown would close the deficit to under five. Campbell narrowly took the first set 25-19.
ysnlive.com
SOUTHERN WINS SECOND IN A ROW
SALINEVILLE OH- Southern Local welcomed EOAC rival Lisbon to town looking to grab their second victory in as many nights. The Indians made quick work of the Devils in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 for their second straight win to start the season. .Rylee Mellott led the way for Southern...
ysnlive.com
BULLDOGS SURVIVE STRUTHERS RALLY
STRUTHERS OH- Poland had to hold on late, but they earned their first conference win of the season on Tuesday with a five set thriller over Struthers. (25-14 25-18 15-25 21-25 15-11) Olivia Minehart led the way in kills for Poland with 12. Sarah Forsyth was right behind her with...
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS STORM THE GATES IN NILES
NILES OH: Both teams got big victories recently, but only one can get the momentum rolling early in the Northeastern 8 side. The Lady Red Dragons had a step, but couldn’t control the fast pace offense of the Lady Raiders of south range who came away with the 3-1 victory (SR 25-17) (Niles 25-23) (SR 25-11, 25-11).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
REBELS GET THINGS ROLLING
COLUMBIANA OH- The much anticipated return of Crestview volleyball is finally upon us. Last season after coming so close to a big upset in the regional tournament, everyone inside the Rebels program was hungry to get back. Their road began on Tuesday as they hosted Liberty, and got a sweep. (25-10 25-12 25-8)
ysnlive.com
CAPTAIN COCCA
CANFIELD, OH – Senior captain, Nicolo Cocca, joined YSN’s own, Steve Leslie, in this week’s player profile at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Cocca, a two way player for the Cards has been known by everyone on the team to be a player who is not afraid to do the little things to help his team to victory. Whether that is making a tough catch from his wideout position or making a crucial tackle or play from his defensive back spot. Nicolo, coming off a devastating injury last week against West Branch, sits down to discuss his senior season and everything that has gone into this year, what it means to be a Cardinal to him, how he plans on helping the Cards throughout his injury as another “coach” on the staff, but also a little bit more about what makes him who he is in the rapid fire question session. All that and so much more in this very special interview with senior captain, Nicolo Cocca!
ysnlive.com
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 2) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off a very impressive season opening victory, head coach Seth Antram and the Chaney Cowboys are starting to prove to everyone why they are here and ready to take on any challenge this season. The Cowboys dominated from the opening kick off till the final whistle, defeating the Poland Bulldogs in Poland, 34-2, in week one. Up next for Chaney will be another road contest as they will travel to Boardman to take on DJ Dota’s Spartans on Friday night.
Lakeview gains confidence after snapping long losing streak
Lakeview won on Friday for the first time since October of 2020, now the Bulldogs are looking to become a playoff team in 2022
ysnlive.com
VALLEY CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANDY HAKE
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Valley Christian Head Coach Andy Hake joined Alek Koberna this week after taking down his in-stadium rival Campbell Memorial 47-7 to discuss his teams performance. Andy Hake is going into his second season at Valley Christian after a 7-3 start last season finishing third in the EOAC behind United and Southern. This season the War Eagles shocked their own coach with a dominant victory.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS TAKE FIRST WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield opened league play on Tuesday night with a quick sweep of Lowellville at home. (25-10 25-11 25-14) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers attack finishing with 6 kills. She also played solid defense at the net with 3 blocks. Jacey Mullen collected 4 kills, and 11 digs. Baelyn Brungard also managed 4 kills, 10 assists, and 6 aces. Jameka Brungard was the third Tiger with 4 kills. Sami McKim led the defense with 11 digs.
ysnlive.com
KENNEY’S HAT TRICK LEADS HOWLAND TO WIN
HUBBARD, Ohio – In a matchup dominated by Howland since the 2018 District Final, a game which Hubbard defeated the Tigers 3-2, coach Stilles’ squad has taken the last 3 matches against Hubbard by a combined score of 12-0. Hubbard would refuse to be shutout in this matchup however, netting the opening goal of the match with a Jacob Jackson header just under four minutes into the night.
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS SILENCE HOWLAND
BELOIT OH- The girls varsity soccer team started the season off the right note tonight with a 4-0 shutout of the Howland Tigers at West Branch High School. The squad used an even offensive performance with a strong defense scoring two goals in each half en-route to the four goal victory.
Comments / 0