Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.

Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
WSMV

Nolensville bounces back with 7 to 1 win against Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team bounced back Thursday against Texas in the 2022 Little League World Series. After a disheartening loss against Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won with a 7 to 1. The team hit a grand slam early in the game, making...
WSMV

Nolensville falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series. The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule. Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup. Nolensville now falls...
tnvacation.com

Labor Day Weekend Destinations in Tennessee

Choose how you'll spend your Labor Day Weekend with a city trip, outdoor adventures or weekend on the water. Plan your Labor Day Weekend with ease. We've curated four itineraries that'll get you on the water, exploring some of the best things in Nashville and Memphis and an adventure-filled weekend in parks. Or, pick and choose your activities for a weekend unique to you. Read more below.
103GBF

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
WSMV

Zac Brown Band announces surprise Nashville performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zac Brown Band has just announced they will be adding a Nashville performance to their fall tour. The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Hop on a Cure,” a foundation created to raise awareness and fund research for ALS. The foundation was established by band member John Driskell who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
TSU attempts to ease student housing tensions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students told us they are struggling with housing on campus this year due to the high number of students and the school’s inability to accommodate them all. TSU reported this year that they enrolled over 2,300 new students but only have around...
Thrillist

The Coolest, Weirdest, and Best Museums in Nashville

A great museum should be more than just a fallback option if your day’s plans are ruined by bad weather. Museums can inspire, inform, and entertain, and Nashville is graced with plenty of options that do all three. From music to cars, high art to low brow, history to mystery, Music City museums have something for just about every taste.
WSMV

Another semester at TSU...another semester of student housing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday was the first day of class for the Fall semester at Tennessee State University but for some students, the first day and the days leading up to it were stressful with housing issues. Students expressed frustration about another semester where the University accepted more students...
WSMV

Abortions now illegal in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortions are now criminalized in Tennessee as the Human Life Protection Act takes effect. A Nashville woman who had pregnancy complications and lost her child remembers her ordeal. “It hit me pretty hard. It hit me hard when it leaked. I knew what was coming,” Rachel...
