Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dari Nowkhah predicts an unbelievable start for Vanderbilt: 'As crazy as this sounds'
Dari Nowkhah is not holding back with his prediction of a big start for Vanderbilt this season, and he’s even gone as far as to say Clark Lea’s program will begin 4-0. Nowkhah shared the bold projection on SiriusXM radio. The Commodores begin at Hawaii, then play Elon and Wake Forest, and then at Northern Illinois.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Former Tennessee Vols pitcher throws his fastest professional pitches
If you were a fan of the Tennessee Vols or just college baseball last season, you know who Ben Joyce is. The former Vols righty was the hardest-thrower in the country. Joyce was a key part of a special pitching staff for the Vols. Now, he is back to his old tricks at the professional level.
insideradio.com
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.
Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
WSMV
Nolensville bounces back with 7 to 1 win against Texas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team bounced back Thursday against Texas in the 2022 Little League World Series. After a disheartening loss against Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won with a 7 to 1. The team hit a grand slam early in the game, making...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WSMV
Nolensville falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series. The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule. Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup. Nolensville now falls...
tnvacation.com
Labor Day Weekend Destinations in Tennessee
Choose how you'll spend your Labor Day Weekend with a city trip, outdoor adventures or weekend on the water. Plan your Labor Day Weekend with ease. We've curated four itineraries that'll get you on the water, exploring some of the best things in Nashville and Memphis and an adventure-filled weekend in parks. Or, pick and choose your activities for a weekend unique to you. Read more below.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
WSMV
Zac Brown Band announces surprise Nashville performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zac Brown Band has just announced they will be adding a Nashville performance to their fall tour. The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Hop on a Cure,” a foundation created to raise awareness and fund research for ALS. The foundation was established by band member John Driskell who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
Former Hickman County football booster president indicted for theft, forgery
The former Hickman County football booster club president is accused of stealing more than $1,200 during her five-month term.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
WSMV
Executive Chef Christopher Ayala makes Duck Confit with Tabouleh Couscous
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Executive Chef Christopher Ayala appeared on Today in Nashville Aug. 23. Here is the recipe for his dish:. Duck Fat ( A LOT OF DUCK FAT) 1000g of veggie stock (Boiling) 75 g of cucumbers. 10g of lemon zest. Juice of 1.25 lemons. 25 g of...
WSMV
TSU attempts to ease student housing tensions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students told us they are struggling with housing on campus this year due to the high number of students and the school’s inability to accommodate them all. TSU reported this year that they enrolled over 2,300 new students but only have around...
Thrillist
The Coolest, Weirdest, and Best Museums in Nashville
A great museum should be more than just a fallback option if your day’s plans are ruined by bad weather. Museums can inspire, inform, and entertain, and Nashville is graced with plenty of options that do all three. From music to cars, high art to low brow, history to mystery, Music City museums have something for just about every taste.
WSMV
Another semester at TSU...another semester of student housing issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday was the first day of class for the Fall semester at Tennessee State University but for some students, the first day and the days leading up to it were stressful with housing issues. Students expressed frustration about another semester where the University accepted more students...
WSMV
Abortions now illegal in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortions are now criminalized in Tennessee as the Human Life Protection Act takes effect. A Nashville woman who had pregnancy complications and lost her child remembers her ordeal. “It hit me pretty hard. It hit me hard when it leaked. I knew what was coming,” Rachel...
Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police
Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.
