As early as the end of next month, some housing projects in the backcountry would be able to skip a step on the road to approval. The San Diego County Planning Commission has made its recommendations for a new transportation study guide – used by developers to analyze the traffic impacts of their projects. Critics say rural infill like Escondido Estates (20 single-family homes on 10 acres) would not have to address vehicle miles.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO