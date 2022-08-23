ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
Times of San Diego

Flood Watch for San Diego County Mountains and Deserts Begins at Noon

A flood watch is in effect for parts of east San Diego County starting at noon Wednesday due to forecast thunderstorm activity, according to the National Weather Service. Increased monsoonal moisture today and Thursday will bring scattered thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts,” the weather service said. “Locally heavy rainfall is expected to result in areas of flash flooding.”
Beth Torres

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
KPBS

SANDAG transportation plan in limbo over mileage tax, emission standards

San Diego County’s plan to meet greenhouse gas emissions is in a state of limbo tonight. The sticking point is a four-cent per mile tax on drivers. Some Democrats and Republicans on the SANDAG board say they don’t want it, but the state says it needs to be part of the plan. More on the back and forth from KPBS reporter John Carroll.
sanelijolife.com

San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update

San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update. The average home selling in July 2022 in San Elijo Hills closed for 99% of the listing price, down from 110% in April. Average July market time was 12 days this is down from just 17 days in June and a low of 9 days in January.
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego County eases rules on rural housing

As early as the end of next month, some housing projects in the backcountry would be able to skip a step on the road to approval. The San Diego County Planning Commission has made its recommendations for a new transportation study guide – used by developers to analyze the traffic impacts of their projects. Critics say rural infill like Escondido Estates (20 single-family homes on 10 acres) would not have to address vehicle miles.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA

The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
NBC San Diego

Crash Knocks Out Power to More Than 1,700 in El Cajon

More than 1,700 people were at one point without power Wednesday night after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to police and San Diego Gas & Electric. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Dorothy Street and E. Washington Avenue, the El Cajon Police Department said. SDG&E said the crash knocked out power for more than 1,700 in the Granite Hills and Singing Hills communities.
Coast News

Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency

CARLSBAD — Citing a 233% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019, the city of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency Aug 23. This state of emergency action will immediately increase attention and resources on a range of solutions including infrastructure, safety, enforcement and a focus on safe driving behavior education.
