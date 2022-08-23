Read full article on original website
Related
SDG&E: Bird responsible for power outage in east San Diego, parts of East County
Equipment damaged by a bird led to an outage that left at least 14,000 customers in the eastern part of the City of San Diego and parts of the East County without power Wednesday morning.
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Borrego Springs
An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Wrapped Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forest Near Escondido: San Diego County Homicide Detectives
A wrapped body was found Thursday on the side of a road in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in an unincorporated area of Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Construction workers on their way to a project spotted a body wrapped in "some sort of material we don't...
Flood Watch for San Diego County Mountains and Deserts Begins at Noon
A flood watch is in effect for parts of east San Diego County starting at noon Wednesday due to forecast thunderstorm activity, according to the National Weather Service. Increased monsoonal moisture today and Thursday will bring scattered thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts,” the weather service said. “Locally heavy rainfall is expected to result in areas of flash flooding.”
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
State officials are urging the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to adopt the controversial "road usage charge," which opponents have dubbed the "mileage tax."
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrapped Body Found in Elfin Forest Area Near Lake Hodges
A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The body, which was lying...
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment
Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
KPBS
SANDAG transportation plan in limbo over mileage tax, emission standards
San Diego County’s plan to meet greenhouse gas emissions is in a state of limbo tonight. The sticking point is a four-cent per mile tax on drivers. Some Democrats and Republicans on the SANDAG board say they don’t want it, but the state says it needs to be part of the plan. More on the back and forth from KPBS reporter John Carroll.
San Diego County Reports 1,886 New COVID-19 Cases Over Last 3 Days
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 544 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 652 Sunday, 690 Saturday and five more deaths since last week. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 906,755 since the pandemic began and the region’s death count now stands at 5,453.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanelijolife.com
San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update
San Elijo Hills Summer 2022 Real Estate Market Update. The average home selling in July 2022 in San Elijo Hills closed for 99% of the listing price, down from 110% in April. Average July market time was 12 days this is down from just 17 days in June and a low of 9 days in January.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego County eases rules on rural housing
As early as the end of next month, some housing projects in the backcountry would be able to skip a step on the road to approval. The San Diego County Planning Commission has made its recommendations for a new transportation study guide – used by developers to analyze the traffic impacts of their projects. Critics say rural infill like Escondido Estates (20 single-family homes on 10 acres) would not have to address vehicle miles.
Road Rage a Factor in Deadly I-15 Crash Involving San Diego Lexus Driver
A motorist died in a collision linked to road rage on Interstate 15, authorities said Thursday. The fatal crash happened at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road in Temecula, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, identified only as a 47-year-old...
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA
The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
NBC San Diego
Crash Knocks Out Power to More Than 1,700 in El Cajon
More than 1,700 people were at one point without power Wednesday night after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to police and San Diego Gas & Electric. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Dorothy Street and E. Washington Avenue, the El Cajon Police Department said. SDG&E said the crash knocked out power for more than 1,700 in the Granite Hills and Singing Hills communities.
Coast News
Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency
CARLSBAD — Citing a 233% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019, the city of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency Aug 23. This state of emergency action will immediately increase attention and resources on a range of solutions including infrastructure, safety, enforcement and a focus on safe driving behavior education.
Comments / 0