Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Personalized education: First day approaching for KTEC High School

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A new, charter high school geared towards preparing students for 21st century skills and beyond is set to open...
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine students lock cellphones away for class

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "Put your phone down and pay attention." Parents and teachers around the world have said it or thought it at one time or another. But St. Catherine's High School in Racine is doing something about it. Principal Michael Arendt says the idea is bringing engagement from students back in the classroom.
RACINE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Wylie Jackson

WILMOT — Having attended her first Kenosha County Fair when she was just three months old, Kenosha native Wylie Jackson dreamed of one day being crowned Fairest of the Fair. On Saturday (Aug. 20), that dream became reality. The 22-year-old dazzled a trio of judges with her Fair knowledge,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers

MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
Chalkbeat

When will North Chicago have an elected school board?

A decade after being placed under state control, North Chicago School District 187 may go back to having a locally elected school board.The Illinois state board of education says the suburban school district, which serves more than 3,000 students, has made enough progress academically and financially in recent years to justify considering lifting state oversight.The district, which has a majority Latino student body and 81% of students eligible for free or...
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
captimes.com

Wisconsin Republicans tour Kenosha two years after Jacob Blake shooting, unrest

KENOSHA — Two years after the city erupted in protests, riots and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, several Kenosha County officials are calling for a top-to-bottom review of what went wrong, bringing accountability they say has yet to surface. It’s a political flashpoint in Wisconsin’s...
KENOSHA, WI
captimes.com

Kenosha 2 years later: How a Wisconsin city became a political flashpoint

At the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha, there’s an empty lot undergoing construction. Go back in time two years, and that lot is the location of La Estrella Supermarket, a Latino grocery store, and Uptown Restaurant, which served breakfast food. On a hot summer night in August 2020, those businesses burned to the ground.
KENOSHA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Michels ad hits Evers on Kenosha riots

MADISON — On the anniversary of the August 2020 riots that devastated Kenosha, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ campaign is out with a new social media ad hammering Gov. Tony Evers on his handling of the destructive demonstrations. The ad, titled “No Regrets,” opens with a clip of...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FRANKLIN, WI

