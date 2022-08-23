Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
kenosha.com
Personalized education: First day approaching for KTEC High School
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A new, charter high school geared towards preparing students for 21st century skills and beyond is set to open...
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
CBS 58
Racine students lock cellphones away for class
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "Put your phone down and pay attention." Parents and teachers around the world have said it or thought it at one time or another. But St. Catherine's High School in Racine is doing something about it. Principal Michael Arendt says the idea is bringing engagement from students back in the classroom.
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Wylie Jackson
WILMOT — Having attended her first Kenosha County Fair when she was just three months old, Kenosha native Wylie Jackson dreamed of one day being crowned Fairest of the Fair. On Saturday (Aug. 20), that dream became reality. The 22-year-old dazzled a trio of judges with her Fair knowledge,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
North Division High School principal passes away unexpectedly
North Division High School Principal, Keith Carrington passed away unexpectedly after a medical complication Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers
MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
When will North Chicago have an elected school board?
A decade after being placed under state control, North Chicago School District 187 may go back to having a locally elected school board.The Illinois state board of education says the suburban school district, which serves more than 3,000 students, has made enough progress academically and financially in recent years to justify considering lifting state oversight.The district, which has a majority Latino student body and 81% of students eligible for free or...
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha Police say posting back to school pictures can put your child at risk
KENOSHA, Wis. — Snapping a picture of your child on their first day of school and posting it to social media is a tradition for many households. But Kenosha Safety Officer Tyler Cochran said to be cautious before you post, especially if your child is holding a sign with personal information on it.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Republicans tour Kenosha two years after Jacob Blake shooting, unrest
KENOSHA — Two years after the city erupted in protests, riots and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, several Kenosha County officials are calling for a top-to-bottom review of what went wrong, bringing accountability they say has yet to surface. It’s a political flashpoint in Wisconsin’s...
CBS 58
Dozens in Kenosha gather to remember the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Remembrances of the Kenosha unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue tonight, on Aug. 24, with a slide presentation. Dozens gathered at Civic Center Park, which was ground zero in Aug. of 2020. Two years later, Jacob Blake remains paralyzed from the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
REPUBLISHED: Watch as Kenosha Arson Suspects Start Fire That Destroys Business
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul – as well as weak local leadership – must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a...
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
captimes.com
Kenosha 2 years later: How a Wisconsin city became a political flashpoint
At the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha, there’s an empty lot undergoing construction. Go back in time two years, and that lot is the location of La Estrella Supermarket, a Latino grocery store, and Uptown Restaurant, which served breakfast food. On a hot summer night in August 2020, those businesses burned to the ground.
empowerwisconsin.org
Michels ad hits Evers on Kenosha riots
MADISON — On the anniversary of the August 2020 riots that devastated Kenosha, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ campaign is out with a new social media ad hammering Gov. Tony Evers on his handling of the destructive demonstrations. The ad, titled “No Regrets,” opens with a clip of...
wibailoutpeople.org
Racine: UAW Local 180 Members Still on Strike, Need Support
Picket line support needed and drop off gift cards, food, water etc. at the union hall: 3323 Kearney Avenue, Racine, WI. Questions?: (262) 631-5980.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
kenosha.com
Rescheduled Picnic in the Park set for Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park
SOMERS — Kenosha County Parks has rescheduled its annual Picnic in the Park celebration for Saturday (Aug. 27) at Petrifying Springs Park, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced. The event, which was to have been held Aug. 20, was postponed due to a threat of thunderstorms that evening. The rescheduled...
