Redistricting is Voter Suppression Too

When Charles Diggs, Jr., won election to Congress in Michigan’s 13th District in 1954, he launched nearly seven decades in which the city of Detroit had at least one Black member of Congress. That’s likely to change this year. Because of redistricting, Detroit no longer has majority-Black congressional districts. And in the first primary election with newly drawn district lines, a Black candidate did not win the Democratic contest in the heavily Democratic 13th. That means the city is likely to lack Black representation in Congress for the first time in decades.
Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case

Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
What's next for Ypsilanti's outgoing mayor?

Outgoing Ypsilanti mayor Lois Allen-Richardson is now speaking out about her plans for the future following her loss in the August primary. Allen-Richardson may have been voted out of political office, but she says that will not stop her from being actively involved in the community. The outgoing mayor, whose...
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Detroit Police officer charged in bribery crackdown set to plead guilty

Detroit — A Detroit Police lieutenant assigned to root out department misconduct is expected to plead guilty to a federal corruption crime Wednesday after being accused of pocketing bribes in exchange for steering work to a towing company. Lt. John F. Kennedy is scheduled to plead guilty at 11...
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project

Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
