Rejected county chair wants delegate fight at Michigan GOP convention
Mark Forton, the once-recognized head of Macomb County’s Republican Party says he will lead an effort Saturday to replace the county’s delegates at the Michigan GOP convention, an event supposed to be a show of statewide party unity. Republicans in Macomb, the state’s third-largest county, voted in April...
Gov. Whitmer, Dixon accept FOX 17's invitation to participate in election debate
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon have accepted an invitation from FOX 17 to participate in a televised debate ahead of the general election in November.
90 minutes after lt. gov. challenge, Trump endorses Dixon pick
About 90 minutes after a contender announced plans to upend Tudor Dixon's pick for lieutenant governor, former President Donald Trump weighed in, endorsing her choice of candidate.
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Dearborn Police Chief Shahin to state’s law enforcement standards commission
DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer has appointed Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES), the Governor’s Office said in a press release Thursday. Shahin was was nominated for the position by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP). His term...
caribbeantoday.com
Redistricting is Voter Suppression Too
When Charles Diggs, Jr., won election to Congress in Michigan’s 13th District in 1954, he launched nearly seven decades in which the city of Detroit had at least one Black member of Congress. That’s likely to change this year. Because of redistricting, Detroit no longer has majority-Black congressional districts. And in the first primary election with newly drawn district lines, a Black candidate did not win the Democratic contest in the heavily Democratic 13th. That means the city is likely to lack Black representation in Congress for the first time in decades.
Banning abortion a ‘giant step backward for humanity,’ Michigan OB-GYN says
What’s at stake if Michigan's Reproductive Freedom For All ballot measure fails
Detroit News
Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case
Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
The Oakland Press
Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery
A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
Former Detroit cop who led integrity unit pleads guilty in bribery conspiracy
Former Detroit Police Lieutenant John F. Kennedy, who previously supervised the department's integrity unit, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was accused of bribery as part of a broader federal investigation into public...
The Oakland Press
Judge again rules on whether Ethan Crumbley stays in jail or is transferred to Children’s Village
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
wemu.org
What's next for Ypsilanti's outgoing mayor?
Outgoing Ypsilanti mayor Lois Allen-Richardson is now speaking out about her plans for the future following her loss in the August primary. Allen-Richardson may have been voted out of political office, but she says that will not stop her from being actively involved in the community. The outgoing mayor, whose...
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Detroit News
Detroit Police officer charged in bribery crackdown set to plead guilty
Detroit — A Detroit Police lieutenant assigned to root out department misconduct is expected to plead guilty to a federal corruption crime Wednesday after being accused of pocketing bribes in exchange for steering work to a towing company. Lt. John F. Kennedy is scheduled to plead guilty at 11...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man pleads guilty in $2M multi-state unemployment fraud scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a ploy to scam unemployment agencies out of more than $2 million. Chaz Duane Shields, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. According to court records, from as early as May...
deadlinedetroit.com
Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project
Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
