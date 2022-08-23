Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
WAND TV
Four individuals charged with criminal offenses in relation to a fatal shooting from 2014
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses, for their connection to a fatal shooting from 2014. According to police, on December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at...
Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
newschannel20.com
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
WAND TV
Police call off search for missing Clinton woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have called off their investigation into reported missing woman, Juana Arellano-Garnica. Police released a statement on Thursday, stating their investigation revealed Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, and absent of evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Monday, after being last seen Aug. 21,...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police searching for theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for a man wanted for having an outstanding warrant for theft. Richard Farthing, 54, is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. If you have information as to the location of Farthing, you're asked to contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
foxillinois.com
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capitolwolf.com
Police on hunt for shooter
Springfield police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. According to our news partners at WANDTV the man took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
foxillinois.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
‘Worst case scenario we could ever think of’: domestic violence situation leaves mother dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police said a domestic violence situation landed a mother in the hospital and her teenage son in jail. A week later, that mother has died. Police said her son could now face a tougher charge. Dove Inc. domestic violence program coordinator Liz Mackey said their emergency shelter is half full, […]
Missing persons group joins search for Clinton mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing persons group is joining the effort to help find Juana Arellano. Arellano was last seen at her Clinton home on Sunday around 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Clinton Police released video they said may show her less than a mile from her home. Now, Clinton Police are getting additional help. […]
Comments / 0