Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Remains Heavily Involved With Saboor Karriem

By Mike McAllister
 2 days ago

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class is West Orange (NJ) High standout Saboor Karriem. Karriem has offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

Karriem took official visits to Duke and Illinois over the summer. With those in his rearview mirror, Karriem is looking to visit other schools this fall including Syracuse.

"I'm trying to head up to a game," Karriem said. "We haven't set on one because of the schedule. But coach Monroe was talking about Louisville."

The 6-3, 180 pounder has been on the Syracuse campus before. He visited in January and in March. Both were unofficials, and Karriem is trying to take an official as well.

"Coach Babers was saying he wanted me to get a real official," Karriem said. "Most likely in the winter."

That would be after his senior season is complete in all likelihood. Still, the Orange remains heavily involved.

"They are still high in my recruitment," Karriem said.

The lead recruiter at Syracuse for Karriem is Nick Monroe. While he is the lead, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has also taken an active role.

"We've been on the phone constantly consistently over the past months," Karriem said.

Karriem added he has a strong relationship with both Monroe and Babers.

"Very good," Karriem said. "They were my second offer and my first visit. The relationship has been built over an extended period of time."

