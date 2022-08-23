ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Two killed, one hurt in Atlanta shooting

By Marty Hobe
 2 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Atlanta police report two people have died and a third is hospitalized in a shooting in Colony Square in the city’s Midtown area. One person is in custody.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon and found two victims at the first building. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital.

While there, police received another report of a shooting at a second building less than a mile away. That victim was also taken to the hospital and later died. Atlanta police said they are investigating how the two incidents are connected.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said in a tweet multiple officers were searching the area for the suspect after three people were shot.

Family sues Georgia sheriff over death in drug raid

During the search, police said they were looking for a female they believe was responsible, according to their initial information. Officers shut down streets and told people in the area to stay inside during the search.

A police officer is seen on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The suspect was found and taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with the help of an “extensive camera network.” Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on social media . Authorities report that the security of Atlanta’s airport was never compromised.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp shared a statement about the incident.

“Marty, the girls, & I are heartbroken for the lives taken by this senseless killing & are holding their loved ones in our hearts & prayers. We’re also grateful for the brave law enforcement who sprang into action to protect others & arrest the shooter.”

Investigators say the acts of violence were not random.

Atlanta police told NewsNation they think the suspect may have had a dispute with a condo management company in Colony Square.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

