Nick Kroll Returns to Standup in New Netflix Special, a Month Before ‘Big Mouth’ Returns for Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot
EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
With TBS Cancelling So Many Original Series, American Dad's Showrunner Addressed The Seth MacFarlane Series' Future
With TBS cutting back hard on original programming, fans have wondered about American Dad's fate, which the showrunner has now addressed.
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
Steven Pasquale to Star Opposite Neve Campbell in ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell’s latest project is adding to its cast. On the heels of Thursday’s announcement that the “Scream” star will lead an upcoming ABC drama series titled “Avalon,” it was announced Friday that Steven Pasquale will star opposite her. “Avalon” was ordered straight-to-series in...
Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sheryl Lee Ralph Poised to Become the Second Black Winner Since 1987
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge
There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
SFGate
Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’
The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
‘Lou’ Trailer, First Look: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Lead Netflix’s Bad Robot-Produced Action-Thriller
Netflix has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its action-thriller Lou, starring Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), which is slated for release on September 23rd. The film from cinematographer-turned-director Anna Foerster (Westworld) follows Lou (Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her, but finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Written...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville Play Former Sitcom Stars in Hulu Series
Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer play former sitcom stars reunited decades later for a reboot in “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan’s upcoming comedy series, premiering Sept. 20 on Hulu. Aptly titled “Reboot,” the show is produced by 20th Television for Hulu. Details were announced Thursday at the TCA Summer Press Tour. Poking fun at the TV industry’s growing inclination to reboot hit shows from the past, the series centers on an early 2000s family sitcom that is rebooted by Hulu, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Key stars as Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom “Step...
spoilertv.com
The Good Lawyer - The Good Doctor Spinoff in Development at ABC
After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
tvinsider.com
‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC
If the end of This Is Us had you missing Milo Ventimiglia on your TV screen, there’s some really good news: You won’t have to even wait a year to see him again. ABC has picked up The Company You Keep to series for the 2022-2023 season. It will air as part of the network’s midseason lineup, joining Not Dead Yet and Will Trent.
Criminal Minds Returns to Netflix, Seven Weeks After Surprising Removal
For those who fancied tackling their Criminal Minds binges via Netflix, there is good news to be had: The first 10 seasons of the sometimes-dark CBS crime drama are once again available on the streamer, seven weeks after their surprising removal. From September 2005 to February 2020, Criminal Minds aired 15 seasons/324 episodes on CBS, and all of them can be streamed on either Paramount+ (sign up here) or Hulu (sign up here). Criminal Minds had been a stalwart performer for Netflix until this past June 30, when the streamer’s licensing agreement expired and the 10 seasons it had laid claim to...
Popculture
'Law & Order' Crossover Teases Intense 3-Show Event in New Trailer
The first Law & Order three-way crossover will kick off the three shows' new seasons this September. NBC released the first teaser for the epic premiere, which will involve a single crime that unfolds during the first Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime episodes of the fall. The event begins with the murder of a mysterious young girl, which turns out to be more than just another homicide. The event starts on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
