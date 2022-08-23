Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
NBA exec reportedly calls Nets’ Kevin Durant ‘someone who’s proven he’ll burn your house down’
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
NBA・
Kevin Durant rescinds trade request, will return to Brooklyn Nets in ’22-’23
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
ESPN
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
Yardbarker
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
theScore
NBA Podcast: PatBev to the Lakers, KD stays in Brooklyn
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Beverley makes the Lakers better, but ... Why this trade is so frustrating for Lakers fans, all things considered. Will Russell Westbrook still be a Laker come opening night?. Will Rob...
Brooklyn Nets reportedly close Kyrie Irving trade market, plan to keep 7-time All-Star
