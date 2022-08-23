Read full article on original website
Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban
The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
nerej.com
Grossman Cos. affiliate purchases 840 Providence Hwy. for $13.3m - sale handled by Waldman & Associates
Dedham, MA According to Dan Waldman of Waldman & Associates, an affiliate of The Grossman Companies, Inc. purchased the real estate at 840 Providence Hwy. for $13.3 million from an affiliate of the Owen family, which had owned the property since 1966. Prior to its current use as a Tesla dealership and repair center, the property was operated by Owen Motors, a business that was founded by the former owners’ father in 1946.
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Boston Globe
Baker administration picks developer to give the Hurley government building a makeover
“The idea is to really open up the ‘super block’ and create a more inclusive, friendly, welcoming space in the interior.”. The Baker administration has tapped Leggat McCall Properties to oversee a $1 billion-plus makeover of one of the most prominent Brutalist structures to come out of the urban renewal effort that swept away much of the West End roughly six decades ago.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Zoning Board of Appeal rejects outsized building variance ask, Hell then freezes #mayorkoch
Quincy Zoning Board of Appeal rejects outsized building variance ask, Hell then freezes. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The Quincy Zoning Board of Appeals rejected an outsized building size variance at its regularly scheduled meeting last night after the variance ask was first facilitated by a supine Quincy Planning Board earlier this month at a much less then duly noticed rescheduled meeting.
communityadvocate.com
Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site
HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
Haverhill City Council to Have Final Say Over Developers’ Major Site Plan Changes
The Haverhill City Council gave its okay to a proposal by City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. on Tuesday, limiting what modifications are allowed to previously approved development projects without the Council’s consent. Councilors asked for clarification as to the kinds of changes to an approved project that could...
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
NECN
Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
quincyquarry.com
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center #mayorkoch
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In but one fell swoop, a single development in Everett could well yield roughly twice as much development as Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch has been trying to see happen in Quincy Center for at least a decade. That and during which time Mayor Koch has spent roughly $300 million of taxpayers’ money on mostly public infrastructure in Quincy Center – including over $10 million on a bridge next to no one uses – in the hope that sufficient development will (eventually, ed.) come to Quincy Center and so yield sufficient tax revenue to cover the over $200 million debt nut he has incurred to date and which all local taxpayers are its de facto co-signers.
Insider-Only Hiring of Police Chiefs May Violate Civil Rights Law, Officials Say
Responding to our investigation of a Boston suburb that prohibits hiring outside candidates for police chief, two senators and a prosecutor said such rules may make it harder for women and people of color to attain leadership positions.
Haverhill Riverboat Tours Now Underway After Receiving Final U.S. Coast Guard Approval
The Rachel Carson, Haverhill’s new passenger riverboat, began running tours yesterday from downtown Haverhill. Capt. Paul Aziz told WHAV his company, Yankee Clipper Tours, received its final signoff Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard. The so-called “stability letter” is a federal requirement that outlines allowable weight, number of passengers and crew and other information.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Rider alert: MBTA bus service facing fall cuts - and reduced subway service will remain in place
BOSTON — There appears to be no rest for weary MBTA riders. With the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line less than a week old, the T has announced that dozens of its bus routes “will operate with less frequency” in the fall, and previously announced reductions in subway service on the Red Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line will remain in place.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
