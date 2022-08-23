Read full article on original website
12 Alabama, 8 Auburn, 2 USA players among those on 2023 Senior Bowl watchlist
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist was announced Wednesday morning with the University of Alabama, Auburn University and University of South Alabama Class of 2023 seniors well represented among the 484 non-position players selected. This is the 10th annual watchlist. According to a tweet from Jim Nagy, the executive director […]
Vigor and B.C. Rain to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people. The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public […]
Bham Now
From Mobile to Madison County, there’s nothing like high school football on Friday nights in Alabama
It is a scene that is played out on Friday nights in every small town and big city across the state of Alabama every fall. Each with their own special tradition, high school football teams enter the local stadium and run onto the field, welcomed by enthusiastic cheers. Even for...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
elba-clipper.com
McMurphy-Johnson nuptials planned for September 24th in St. Maarten
Mrs. Roxana Arauz McMurphy of Mobile, Alabama proudly announces the forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Alejandra McMurphy, to Cameron Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Also, this marriage has the sincere love and blessing from her late father, Dr. Henry McMurphy. Ale is a 2011...
WPMI
1st Black Female Eagle Scout in Alabama: "If I can do it, you can do it."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
WPMI
Charity Spotlight: Mobile's 'Team Focus' steps in when a father steps out of a boy's life
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For some of us it's hard to imagine going through life, seldom if ever uttering this simple three letter word- "Dad" In a modest house off Knollwoord Drive in Mobile, an organization called Team Focus has worked hard over the past two decades to fill that "Dad" void with the next best thing... a mentoring adult who cares. It's those kind of kids, ages 10 through their teens, without a father or father figure, that Team Focus seeks to save.
WALA-TV FOX10
Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Triumph Ministries is hosting a fundraising concert on August 27 at 5pm. The event will take place at Triumph Ministries at 17920 Celeste Rd. in Citronelle. It will be a fun-filled night of music, comedy, gospel and more. Proceeds will benefit their work with the Bay...
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 8/25/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week our guest is Justin Smith, advisor of the Kappa League and Adrian Fox, advisor of the Omega Lamplighters. These are two organizations for young men that work with them on community service, education and all types of good stuff to help lead them in the right direction and keep them off the streets.
Small dinosaur joins WKRG to talk about Jurassic Quest in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the largest Dinosaur exhibits in the country is in Mobile this weekend. Jurassic Quest has been touring the country and they have stopped at the Mobile Convention Center. Park Ranger Marty and Dino trainer Carolyn joined us in the studio. Read the full interview below or watch it in […]
Pensacola morning radio anchor has passed away
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis. Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and […]
Topgolf wins Mobile County support, but incentives questioned
A $2.5 million government subsidy to lure Topgolf to Mobile will be paid back in less than 2-1/2 years and has a 40% rate of return in sales and property taxes, according to a Mobile chamber official. But at least one county commissioner says it is unnecessary for taxpayers to...
utv44.com
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
Discussions on whether to build new school or repair existing schools in Mobile Co.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners has voted to issue a $100 million construction bond. According to MCPSS Director of Communication Rena Philips, officials are discussing whether they want to use the money for school renovations, or on the construction of a new school. “The school board has not yet […]
Loxley Police search for missing man
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold case of Theodore man missing for 40 years being revisited
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was the afternoon of Aug. 13, 1982. Jerry Gray, a civil engineer, was leaving his home on Hayfield Road in Theodore. Gray took off on his motorcycle after getting a phone call, never to be seen again. Judy Clark, Gray’s last living relative and sister,...
Concerns over the future of Mobile’s RV City for Mardi Gras 2023
Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.
Funeral arrangements set for officer killed in Baldwin County crash
The funeral arrangements for the Mount Vernon police officer who was killed in a crash while on his way home to Foley.
WPMI
Daphne to vote on special tax district next week
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
