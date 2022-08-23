Read full article on original website
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in November
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!. Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA...
Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking
Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday
A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas- A youth football game took a turn for the worst Sunday night when a brawl between coaches led to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city.
'Luka The Don' donning SLAM magazine cover with new Jordan shoe
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has graced the cover of a magazine deeply-engrained in the basketball scene, highlighting his new signature Jordan shoe. SLAM Magazine profiled Doncic and his Jordan Luka 1s, which he released on his social media hours before returning to the court in the 2022 playoffs against the Utah Jazz.
Dallas Cowboys kick off season with special event in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — Cameras shuttered. Fans roared. Fits dazzled. The Dallas Cowboys strut down the blue carpet on Thursday night for the team's inaugural Season Kickoff event at the Ford Center in Frisco. From Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy to Dak Prescott, all members of the Cowboys organization dressed...
thewestsidegazette.com
Dallas Cowboy Greats, Black Press Attend PGA of America’s ‘Housewarming’ at Sprawling New Texas Campus
DALLAS —The Professional Golfers’ Association of America hosted as desirable of a housewarming imaginable, inviting 600 guests, including the National Newspaper Publishers Association, to its new home just outside of Dallas, Texas. The more than 106,000-square foot building, a masterpiece by any architectural standard, sits on 30 acres...
PGA of America unveils the 'Silicon Valley of Golf' in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
Two Hefty Lottery Prizes Are Up For Grabs In Texas
Two lucky residents could be several thousands of dollars richer if they claim their lottery tickets!
El Chingon is Headed to Dallas
The “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant and bar will offer tacos, tequila, and more.
Get the private jet experience without the price at Dallas Love Field
If you've always wanted to fly private, but it's not quite in the budget, there is a semi-private option that flies out of a private hangar in Dallas Love Field Airport.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
Burgers and Over-the-Top Milkshakes Debuting in Dallas
Victory Park will be home to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.
nypressnews.com
Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade
DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
WFAA
