ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!. Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking

Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
WFAA

'Luka The Don' donning SLAM magazine cover with new Jordan shoe

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has graced the cover of a magazine deeply-engrained in the basketball scene, highlighting his new signature Jordan shoe. SLAM Magazine profiled Doncic and his Jordan Luka 1s, which he released on his social media hours before returning to the court in the 2022 playoffs against the Utah Jazz.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Cowboys kick off season with special event in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Cameras shuttered. Fans roared. Fits dazzled. The Dallas Cowboys strut down the blue carpet on Thursday night for the team's inaugural Season Kickoff event at the Ford Center in Frisco. From Jerry Jones to Mike McCarthy to Dak Prescott, all members of the Cowboys organization dressed...
FRISCO, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

Dallas Cowboy Greats, Black Press Attend PGA of America’s ‘Housewarming’ at Sprawling New Texas Campus

DALLAS —The Professional Golfers’ Association of America hosted as desirable of a housewarming imaginable, inviting 600 guests, including the National Newspaper Publishers Association, to its new home just outside of Dallas, Texas. The more than 106,000-square foot building, a masterpiece by any architectural standard, sits on 30 acres...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Espn#Abc
WFAA

PGA of America unveils the 'Silicon Valley of Golf' in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade

DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
361
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy