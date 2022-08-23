‘Only Murders in the Building’ Co-Creator About Revealing Whodunnnit, Critiquing True Crime and What’s Coming in Season 3

Read full article on original website
Who knew a six-hour documentary about a Hollywood marriage would be so electrifying? | Emma Brockes
The Last Movie Stars, about power couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, also proves a devastating portrait of an era, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries
Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
Interview With The Vampire: 6 Quick Things We Know About The AMC TV Show
Here's the information we have on the new Interview with the Vampire series.
See Janelle Monáe in First Look at New Netflix Movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The first images have arrived from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the new Netflix murder mystery in which Janelle Monáe stars alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton. Check out the cast above and, below, Monáe working with director Rian Johnson. The film, which follows 2019’s Knives Out (and is billed as a follow-up rather than a sequel), will premiere in select theaters before arriving at Netflix on December 23.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Jennifer Grey Speaks Out About Patrick Swayze, ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel
Sure, we all know that “nobody puts Baby in the corner.” But can anyone step into the dancing shoes of the legendary Patrick Swayze? Well, says Jennifer Grey, Swayze’s costar in the iconic dance flick, Dirty Dancing this is not a viable option. In fact, the star says, developing the much-anticipated Dirty Dancing sequel is a “tricky” task without the late actor who portrayed the tough dancer with a heart of gold, Johnny Castle.
‘Wednesday’: When Does the New ‘Addams Family’ Series Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix will be streaming a new series based on the classic Addams Family characters, with a new teaser just released a few days ago. The streamer will be serving up paranormal fun with Wednesday. The series centers on the Addams Family member as a teen, played by Scream star Jenna Ortega. The show is being overseen by one of the spookiest directors around, Tim Burton. With films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow, Burton seems like the perfect fit for an Addams Family show.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
SFGate
Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’
The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Paul Lynde Made Elizabeth Montgomery Laugh Behind the Scenes of TV's "Bewitched"
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV show Bewitched, which originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. That is mostly due to the chemistry of its cast, including star Elizabeth Montgomery (daughter of famed film and TV actor Robert Montgomery), and an extensive list of supporting actors such as Agnes Moorehead, Marion Lorne, and Paul Lynde.
ETOnline.com
Parker Posey on Channeling '70s Horror Icons in 'Tales of the Walking Dead' (Exclusive)
Parker Posey is the latest star to join the ever-expanding Walking Dead universe, thanks to the episodic anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. The actress, famous for her roles in Best in Show, Dazed and Confused, and most recently The Staircase, appears in “Blair/Gina,” a perversely funny departure from the typical stories told in the zombie franchise that takes advantage of Parker’s expert comedic timing and extremely dry humor.
WATCH: Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops New Behind the Scenes Look at Bringing the Addams Family to Life
When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.
Patrick Swayze Rejected a Reported $6 Million Payday for ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel
Patrick Swayze's career took off after starring in Dirty Dancing. Here's why the actor turned down a reported $6 million to appear in the sequel.
Popculture
'Halloween Ends' to Stream on Peacock Same Day of Theatrical Release
Halloween Ends is coming to theaters on Oct. 14, and it will now also be available to stream on Peacock the same day. The news was revealed Tuesday, with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis sharing the news in a video clip posted to social media. In the clip, Curis explained that the film's producers realized there is a significant demographic of people who would like to be able to watch movies at home, while many others prefer the theatrical experience.
A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date
Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
