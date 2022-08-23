Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September
Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
WTOP
Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 transforms in Fairfax Co., Open Streets DC, Metro work continues
The Express Lanes expansion that’s part of the Transform I-66 Outside the Beltway Project will prompt closures Interstate 495 and U.S. Route 50 in Virginia. Roadwork and bridge maintenance is on the agenda in parts of Maryland. And Metro prepares for upcoming shutdowns. Here’s what you need to know...
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal
BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
WTOP
Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge
Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop after a Fairfax County, Virginia, police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Backlick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.
WMDT.com
$4 billion Chesapeake Bay restoration project signed by Army Corp, MDOT
MARYLAND- A new 4 billion dollar partnership between MDOT and the Baltimore branch of the Army Corps of Engineers promises to clean up shipping channels while restoring and protecting barrier islands in Dorchester County. Phase one would Barren Island, building stone barriers to prevent erosion and to help build the...
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Dulles Toll Road
A man has died after being struck by a car on Dulles Toll Road, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police. Police say they are investigating a pedestrian strike on the westbound Dulles Toll Road that occurred Wednesday night around 8 p.m. near the Fairfax County Parkway exit. The man,...
WTOP
California regulators approve plan requiring all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators approve plan requiring all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Dept. of Transportation urges drivers to slow down as the school year begins
BALTIMORE -- With students walking to school or waiting for the bus, the Maryland Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to be more cautious on the state's roadways.Drivers should always stop for pedestrians, obey traffic signs, observe the speed limit, look before backing out of the driveway and stop when a school bus displays flashing red lights, especially in school zones, the agency said."The start of the new school year is right around the corner, and our roads will look a lot different in the mornings and afternoons," said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. "With more vehicles, school buses and children on our roads and sidewalks, we all need to do our part to make sure students get to and from school safely. That means following the rules of the road, staying alert and avoiding distractions."Parents are asked to discuss pedestrian safety with their children. The safety tips are using sidewalks/crosswalks, utilizing the pedestrian signal button, always looking before crossing the street, watching for cars in the driveway and standing away from traffic when waiting for the school bus.
arlnow.com
Another commercial vehicle tow leads to another questionable call to police
Last week we reported on a call to police made after an Amazon delivery van was towed. This week, another commercial vehicle tow led to another police response. Advanced Towing — the Ballston-based trespass tow company with a reputation for being prolific or predatory, depending on your perspective — is at the center of both.
NBC Washington
Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage
As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County announces changes to popular streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced changes to two of its four streeteries, and backlash has already sparked online. The changes impact one of the county’s most popular spaces, the Woodmont Ave. Streetery in Bethesda. It also impacts a small streetery...
mocoshow.com
Construction to Begin Soon at White Oak Town Center
Developers Bernstein Management and Finmarc Management have pulled the first permits that will allow for construction to begin on the upcoming White Oak Town Center (12345 Columbia Pike), according to a report from Maryland Newsletters. In February, BizJournals reported that “Amazon has reached a deal to open a new supermarket at a long-planned Silver Spring redevelopment fewer than three miles from the Food and Drug Administration’s campus”, referring to White Oak Town Center. “The team behind the White Oak Town Center has swapped a 41,000-square-foot Amazon-branded market, likely an Amazon Fresh, in for what had been a roughly 16,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s.” While a date for construction to start has not been set, there isn’t anything else currently standing in the way.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
NBC Washington
Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's
A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County. Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
mainlinetoday.com
Solomons, Maryland Is a Perfect Getaway From the Main Line
Solomons Victorian Inn, located at the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in the Chesapeake Bay, is an ideal retreat for Main Liners. DRIVE TIME: 3 hours, 30 minutes. THE SCOOP: Built in 1906, this charming Queen Anne Victorian sits on the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in...
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 25
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summertime fun continues across Maryland, and it is a great time for dads and moms to spend special moments while fishing with children and making memories that will last a lifetime. Remember to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast for excessively hot weather, and help...
Comments / 1