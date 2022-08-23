Here are some (more) Gaylord-area players to watch

Otsego County is full of talent.

We released an area players to watch list for the fall season two weeks ago, but even that list left off some notable names entering pivotal seasons for their respective schools.

With that being said, here are seven more area athletes that are expected to shine in the 2022 fall season.

Jayden Marlatt, Johannesbug-Lewiston Volleyball

Junior Jayden Marlatt has accomplished a lot in her time Johannesburg-Lewiston; the 2021 GHT Fall Female MVP, J-L's female MVP for the 2021-22 school year and making the Division 4 All-State softball team 2022 to go along with multiple All-Conference honors throughout her two seasons as a Cardinal have all given her the reputation as one of the area's best athletes.

She was also a big part of a record-breaking J-L volleyball team a season ago, setting a new school record for kills in a season (493 kills), helping J-L set a new high mark for wins at 39.

She has already jumped out to an impressive start through the first five matches in 2022, piling up 45 kills and 31 serving points in matches with Coleman, Meridian, Evart, Gaylord St. Mary and Posen in J-L's 5-0 start.

Grace Baragrey, Johannesburg-Lewiston Volleyball

It is hard to replicate a season like J-L had last season, putting together a record-breaking 39 wins before taking home a second-consecutive Ski Valley Championship. But with the talent returning to the lineup, even more records and a possible three-peat are all on the table for head coach Kristine Peppin's team.

Marlatt is one piece, but the return of senior Grace Baragrey gives J-L two elite players that most teams in the conference would love to have just one of.

Baragrey also set records for J-L in 2021, breaking the school blocks record with 62 throughout the season. Through the first five matches of the season, Baragrey has four blocks to go along with her 31 kills and 33 serving points.

Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary Volleyball

While it has been J-L atop the Ski Valley Conference the past two seasons, it has been Gaylord St. Mary's volleyball team that has had the most success in the MHSAA Playoffs in recent years.

The Snowbirds made it back-to-back district championships last season, defeating Central Lake three games to one to advance to a second-consecutive regional semifinal.

One of their biggest assets in that district-run was Ava Schultz, leading the team in kills throughout the season and the district final victory, finishing with 18 kills in the championship win. With her return, head coach Pat Schultz's team may be thinking of a three-peat of their own.

Thomas Fox and Jacob Chartrand, Johannesburg-Lewiston Football

While the focus of head coach Joe Smokevitch's team may be to forget their winless 2021 season, many of the players that played through last season will play significant roles in the success of the 2022 version of J-L football.

Two players Smokevitch think will have a large impact are his guards, Thomas Fox and Jacob Chartrand.

“They’re just fast,” Smokevitch said. “They get out there, they make their traps quick, that’s their job, and they get out there in space and do what they are supposed to do.”

In the Cardinals' Wing-T offense, the guards are relied on to be versatile to create holes for the backs in a number of different ways. With two studs like Fox and Chartrand, there should be plenty of space for guys like Nate Hummel, Riley McVannel and Colin Basinski to run through.

Abby Radulski, Gaylord Volleyball

The Blue Devils volleyball program has already come out strong in 2022, winning their opening match with Ogemaw Heights in straight sets before traveling to the Sault on Monday for their first road victory of the season.

Gaylord has a collection of seniors who lead the team by example, and no one better fits that bill than Abby Radulski.

A first-team All-Big North softball player for the Blue Devils in the spring, Radulski has been one of the top players for the volleyball team throughout the first two matches of the season. In the opener against Ogemaw Heights, Radulski had a team-high eight kills to go along with two aces and 10 digs.

Ty Bensinger, Gaylord Football

In the 7-on-7 season, the Caleb Aungst-Brady Pretzlaff connection was getting a lot of attention.

Now the pads are on, and in just a couple of snaps at last Thursday's scrimmage at Alma College, Gaylord's Ty Bensinger made his impact felt on the Gaylord offense.

Bensinger's versatility means he is used in a variety of ways in head coach DJ Szymoniak's offense, and therefore has a lot of opportunities to make big plays. And he did that a ton at Alma College, showing off flashes of speed and power against all three opponents.

He will also play a role in the secondary, accounting for multiple interceptions during the 7-on-7 matchup with Traverse City West.