Southside Times
Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach
Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
Current Publishing
Athlete of the Week: Senior midfielder gets kick from winning, lifting teammates
Noblesville High School senior soccer player Ava Bramblett has been a crucial part of the team’s success the past three seasons. “Ava has had one of the most storied careers of any Noblesville High School athlete, two state championships, three conference titles, and yet, she doesn’t rest on these laurels,” Noblesville girls soccer coach Mike Brady said. “Every day, she wants to make herself better and the team better. We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had without her. But she would be the last one to think that. Again, it’s about team and being a part of creating a winning culture.”
purduesports.com
Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
Indiana State Fair attracts more than 837,000 people in 2022
The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.
Parents give update on ISU football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
Current Publishing
Plan for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in Carmel begins to take shape
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has entered a second round of gathering public input about the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The feedback will inform CCPR’s master plan for the park. The future park near 146th Street and River Road is expected to have amenities that highlight natural aspects...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
readthereporter.com
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Indiana company identifies people seeking to become math teachers
As the state of Indiana faces a shortage of teachers, an Indiana-based company is looking to identify people in hometowns seeking to make the switch to becoming math teachers.
YouthBuild Indy recruiting young people for construction careers with paid training
INDIANAPOLIS — The construction industry is projected to add 700 positions in Marion County over the next five years. Right now, Indianapolis is recruiting with a paid training program. YouthBuild Indy gives young people career preparation and life skills. They're targeting the estimated 30,000 young people in Marion County...
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
casscountyonline.com
New students welcomed into Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession, at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium. The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17...
Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name
Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
Current Publishing
A celebration of culture: St. George Middle Eastern Festival returns to Fishers
What started out as a small church smorgasbord put women of the St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers has since become a popular festival that attracts thousands or attendees. The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is held annually at 10748 E 116th street, Fishers. This year it will run...
Some experts think flu season could be a "twindemic" with COVID-19
"We are expecting this particular flu season to be bad," Dr. Brian Dixon with the Regenstrief Institute said. Franciscan Health has several flu vaccine clinics scheduled.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Current Publishing
Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting
Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.
