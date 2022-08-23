Noblesville High School senior soccer player Ava Bramblett has been a crucial part of the team’s success the past three seasons. “Ava has had one of the most storied careers of any Noblesville High School athlete, two state championships, three conference titles, and yet, she doesn’t rest on these laurels,” Noblesville girls soccer coach Mike Brady said. “Every day, she wants to make herself better and the team better. We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had without her. But she would be the last one to think that. Again, it’s about team and being a part of creating a winning culture.”

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO