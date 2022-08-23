Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee offering flu vaccine at pharmacies
Harrison County, MO: Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company's eight-state region on select days.
Carter’s Crusaders hold lemonade stand fundraiser to battle neurofibromatosis
Bethany, MO: On Friday, August 19th, team Carter’s Crusaders held their annual lemonade stand fundraiser at the Shelter Insurance office in Bethany. The event was held by Shane, Nicole, Kaden, Cooper, and Carter Jones (Bethany) and Sydney Lockridge (Cameron). The event raised $972 and all donations were made to The Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) which funds research for the rare genetic disorder, Neurofibromatosis (NF).
Miles to Miles cancer walk to be held on Oct. 8
Bethany, MO: Registration is now open for Harrison County Community Hospital's thirteenth annual Miles for Miles Cancer Walk, which will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
