ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
RICEBORO, GA
People

Keith Urban Takes Break Amid Tour to Visit Nashville Children's Hospital with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently gave "all of the dreamers" at a children's hospital in Nashville a day to remember. On Wednesday, the country star, 54, and the Oscar winner, 55, paid a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where they spent time chatting with patients and their families inside the hospital's Seacrest Studios — the state-of-the-art broadcast media center built by Ryan Seacrest's non-profit organization, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Robert Pine
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding brunch kicks off in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding brunch is underway in Georgia. Following their lavish ceremony on Saturday, the newlyweds invited their intimate group of family and friends to a picnic-like gathering. The couple’s wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, and his wife, Radhi, were spotted snapping photos at the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out to the brunch on Sunday, according to Entertainment Tonight. Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damon, was also reportedly in attendance with his wife, Lori. A-list event planner Colin Cowie was tasked with organizing all of the weekend’s festivities, Page Six exclusively reported last month. The party planner typically charges anywhere from $25,000 to...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Children S Hospital#Panda Express#Costco Wholesale#The Los Angeles Kings#The Walt Disney Company#Asian#American#Chinese
extratv

Casey Affleck Not Attending Bennifer Nuptials — Why?

Ben Affleck and his brother Casey have always seemed close, so why is Casey still in L.A. while other friends and family of Ben and Jen are arriving in Georgia to celebrate their wedding festivities?. TMZ reports that Casey was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, seemingly too late...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A love that was years in the making! Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem knew each other for more than a decade before their relationship became romantic, and since then, they have managed to keep their personal lives relatively private. The couple met while filming the 1992 film Jamón, Jamón. They reunited for 2008’s Vicky Cristina […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy