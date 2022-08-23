Read full article on original website
Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Inside Jennifer Garner’s Brand New Custom-Built $8 Million Mansion
Here's a look inside 'Yes Day' star Jennifer Garner's new home as well as the stunning abode where she previously resided.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding updates: From the dress, secret name and security measures
All details are in place for the highly anticipated wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! Taking place at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything planned, as guests are already arriving, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon. Jennifer is expected to...
Keith Urban Takes Break Amid Tour to Visit Nashville Children's Hospital with Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently gave "all of the dreamers" at a children's hospital in Nashville a day to remember. On Wednesday, the country star, 54, and the Oscar winner, 55, paid a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where they spent time chatting with patients and their families inside the hospital's Seacrest Studios — the state-of-the-art broadcast media center built by Ryan Seacrest's non-profit organization, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’
When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits. RELATED: Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding brunch kicks off in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding brunch is underway in Georgia. Following their lavish ceremony on Saturday, the newlyweds invited their intimate group of family and friends to a picnic-like gathering. The couple’s wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, and his wife, Radhi, were spotted snapping photos at the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out to the brunch on Sunday, according to Entertainment Tonight. Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damon, was also reportedly in attendance with his wife, Lori. A-list event planner Colin Cowie was tasked with organizing all of the weekend’s festivities, Page Six exclusively reported last month. The party planner typically charges anywhere from $25,000 to...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Casey Affleck Not Attending Bennifer Nuptials — Why?
Ben Affleck and his brother Casey have always seemed close, so why is Casey still in L.A. while other friends and family of Ben and Jen are arriving in Georgia to celebrate their wedding festivities?. TMZ reports that Casey was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, seemingly too late...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia. The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day. In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted...
Olivia Wilde Says Couple's Children Are 'Only People Who Suffered' by Jason Sudeikis Serving Her on Stage
"For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5-year-old, and that's really sad." Olivia Wilde just came out swinging against ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, after she was served with custody papers on stage at CinemaCon back in April. Though she doesn't mention him by name and he...
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A love that was years in the making! Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem knew each other for more than a decade before their relationship became romantic, and since then, they have managed to keep their personal lives relatively private. The couple met while filming the 1992 film Jamón, Jamón. They reunited for 2008’s Vicky Cristina […]
Olivia Wilde Revealed She Wasn’t Surprised That Jason Sudeikis Attempted a ‘Sabotage’ at CinemaCon
According to Olivia Wilde, she wasn't completely surprised by the "sabotage" of receiving custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon.
