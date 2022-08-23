Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding brunch is underway in Georgia. Following their lavish ceremony on Saturday, the newlyweds invited their intimate group of family and friends to a picnic-like gathering. The couple’s wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, and his wife, Radhi, were spotted snapping photos at the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out to the brunch on Sunday, according to Entertainment Tonight. Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damon, was also reportedly in attendance with his wife, Lori. A-list event planner Colin Cowie was tasked with organizing all of the weekend’s festivities, Page Six exclusively reported last month. The party planner typically charges anywhere from $25,000 to...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO