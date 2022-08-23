ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

A M King’s 5th Annual “Fill the Truck” Event Benefits Students at Starmount Academy of Excellence

Join us at Starmount Academy of Excellence, 1600 Brookdale Ave., Charlotte, at 4:30 pm on Thursday, Aug. 25 for our 5th Annual “Fill the Truck” event. For five years, Charlotte-based Design-Build firm A M King has supported Starmount, a Pre-K through fifth grade Title 1 public school where the majority of the school’s 420 students are economically disadvantaged and receive free and reduced lunch. Each year, our “Fill the Truck” project provides both essential supplies and uniforms to each student at the school’s Open House. Supplies are selected based on current needs and have included everything from crayons and composition notebooks to highlighters and headphones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
clclt.com

BREAKAWAY TO CONTINUE MULTI-CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL IN CHARLOTTE ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH THROUGH SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST WITH THE KID LAROI, ILLENIUM, TIËSTO, GAYLE, AND MORE.

Two-Day Passes for Breakaway Carolina to go on sale at 10am EST on Wednesday, May 18th on breakawayfestival.com. The Breakaway Carolina music festival is sponsored by Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Four Loko, Mamitas, and Unitea. CHARLOTTE – May 17, 2022 – Prime Social Group today announced their fourth event...
CHARLOTTE, NC

