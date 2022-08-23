Join us at Starmount Academy of Excellence, 1600 Brookdale Ave., Charlotte, at 4:30 pm on Thursday, Aug. 25 for our 5th Annual “Fill the Truck” event. For five years, Charlotte-based Design-Build firm A M King has supported Starmount, a Pre-K through fifth grade Title 1 public school where the majority of the school’s 420 students are economically disadvantaged and receive free and reduced lunch. Each year, our “Fill the Truck” project provides both essential supplies and uniforms to each student at the school’s Open House. Supplies are selected based on current needs and have included everything from crayons and composition notebooks to highlighters and headphones.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO