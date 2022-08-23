ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Time To Restore Trinity To Four Lanes

Tonight, the Los Alamos County Council will hear an update on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. According to Chair Randy Ryti, this discussion will also include a review of the road diet on Trinity Drive. I want to thank Chair Ryti for bringing this item back for consideration. Now is...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Keep Trinity Road Diet

Trinity Drive from the Hospital to Oppenheimer Drive is a residential street with multi-family housing on each side. Drivers needing to turn left in that stretch were in constant danger of being rear-ended when the street was 4-lanes because turning left required slowing or stopping in the left lane because there were no turn-bays or the middle turn lane we now have. The sidewalks were dangerous and miserable to walk along especially during snow and rain events as it was impossible not to get splashed by dirty road water. It was unsafe for the transit buses to stop for passengers, and bicyclists had ceased risking travel on Trinity. The road diet has been a very pleasant relief from the drag strip of 4-lanes.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
losalamosreporter.com

County: What Does Future Energy Mean For Us?

Energy generation is a hot topic these days as Renewable Portfolio Standards push the focus away from coal and toward alternative sources. To address the topic, the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) have scheduled a free public presentation called Future Energy Options for Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Litter is nothing new, but some people say it’s out of hand around Albuquerque. They also explain it’s making the city look bad and taking away from its appeal. “I think it got really bad. The litter is getting really bad from what...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Albuquerque mayor outlines timeline and capacity for Gateway Center

After shutting down a large encampment at Coronado Park last week, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials are highlighting the status of the Gateway Center, which will provide an array of services, including emergency shelter and medical care, to the city’s unhoused population. Construction is underway and the first phase of the center should open next summer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: 2 lanes of Paseo Del Norte closed due to flooding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sherrif’s Office is reporting that two lanes of westbound and eastbound Paseo Del Norte are closed at Rio Grande due to over seven inches of water on the road. Officials are asking drivers to find another route as traffic is moving very...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Shoplifting In A Town Near You

This past Sunday evening as I was grocery shopping at our Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace, I witnessed not one but two shoplifting events occur within 15 minutes of each other. These thieves walked out of Smith’s with their carts piled high with home goods and detergent. For a quick instance, I thought I was in Albuquerque as I watched the thieves nonchalantly walk-out of Smith’s with their ill-gotten goods!
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

City councilor clears up rumor about potential sanctioned homeless camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are on edge as a homeless encampment continues to grow near their homes. Tents and shopping carts are starting to fill up an empty field at the corner of Irving and Eagle Ranch. Nearby neighbors say they’re concerned as the encampment gets bigger.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals

Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
BERNALILLO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

FOG: Six New Mexicans To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG) has chosen six New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level – and who have made significant contributions to casting sunshine (transparency) in government operations in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally Is Saturday

The Jemez Riders Riding Club presents the 4th Annual Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally. The community is invited to join them in Jemez Springs for awesome barbeque, live music by DK & the Affordables, a drawing for a helicopter tour donated by Classic Air Medical and an awesome time in the beautiful Jemez Mountains. For more information, go to https://jemezriders.com/events.
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County expands footprint of Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits. Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property...
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
SANTA FE, NM
Tyler Mc.

Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom

Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Showers likely, but it is corn on the cob season

Rain is likely this evening. And the temperature is still below 90. “Showers/storms will taper off this evening. Another round of afternoon storms will again favor western and central NM,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said. It will be a good day for corn on the cob....

Community Policy