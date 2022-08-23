ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Biggest Drama Launch Ever for Sky Atlantic, Overtaking ‘Game of Thrones’

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Sky Atlantic#Hbo Max#Dragon
SFGate

Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’

The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23

Click here to read the full article. Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers. All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Everything to know about HBO Max’s most anticipated show of the year, coming this weekend

To paraphrase Cersei Lannister, when you play the game of big-budget fantasy prequel TV shows, you win or you die. Okay, so the outcome of a fight between warring streamers isn’t that existential, and she was also talking about playing a different kind of game — “the game of thrones.” Even so, that still doesn’t lower the stakes of the highly anticipated TV matchup that gets underway this weekend, with the debut on HBO Max of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Virgin River’ Author’s Follow-Up ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Unveils First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)

As “Virgin River” Season 4 launched on July 18 to become Netflix’s No. 1 most watched TV series in the world, its producer, Vancouver’s Reel World Management and literary source, New York Times best selling novelist Robyn Carr, are re-teaming, to launch another big bold broad global audience play, “Sullivan’s Crossing,” This time they partner with Canada’s CTV and Fremantle, which is handling international distribution. Fremantle has shared in exclusivity with Variety first look behind-the-scenes photos of the series’ shoot. “Sullivan’s Crossing” forms part of RTL Group-owned Fremantle’s drive into English-language production both in the U.K., –  where it triumphed this year with BBC One’s “The Responder,”...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Virgin River Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Boys Leaves Chart

Netflix’s Virgin River and Stranger Things repeated in the top two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of week of July 25, the soon-to-be-more-diverse Virgin River was again No. 1 with 2.4 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. Stranger Things followed with 1.84 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Brand-new to the Nielsen chart this week were Netflix’s Keep Breathing (730 million minutes/six episodes) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (546 million minutes/three episodes), while Netflix’s Blown Away rose five spots to No. 5 with 443 million minutes viewed across 30 total...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Final Trailer for Prime Video’s Rings of Power Shows Epic Fantasy

Keep it secret. Keep it safe. Days after HBO set records for the premiere of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video is letting fantasy fans know its series won’t be outdone. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the final trailer for its upcoming Lord...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time

With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Return to Westeros With Over $100 Off Game of Thrones Box Sets

With last night's premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO's new Game of Thrones spin-off show, you may be looking to revisit the original series for a refresher or check it out for the first time. And with a box set, you can return to Westeros whenever you want. Today only, Amazon is offering over 60% off both the DVD and 4K UHD Game of Thrones box sets so you can add the show to your collection for less.
TV & VIDEOS
Axios

"House of the Dragon" sets HBO record

HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel broke records as the largest premier in HBO history, the company said Monday. Why it matters: The prequel shows the power of extending popular franchises back in time for super-fans. It also proves HBO can still market hits under its new ownership. Details:...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How long do dragons live in ‘Game of Thrones?’

We know there’s a House of the Dragon, but what about a Nursing Home of the Dragon? How old do dragons in Westeros get, anyway? While you may not have pondered these questions, now that they’re in your mind they’ll be hard to evict. Thankfully, we have the answers that’ll free you of this unusual mental burden. Here’s the lifespan of Game of Thrones dragons.
TV SERIES
knowtechie.com

HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be replaced by a new service

The HBO Max app as we know it is on its way out. There’s a new streaming app coming in the summer of 2023 that combines the app with Discovery Plus. This has been a change in the making since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery back in March, becoming Warner Bros Discovery. And Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the new app in an earnings call yesterday (thanks, Verge).
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Sets Robbie Williams Doc Series As Anne Mensah Doubles Down On UK Commitment In Spite Of Cost Of Living Crisis — Edinburgh TV Festival

Netflix has put a doc series about British pop superstar Robbie Williams into production, as its UK original series chief Anne Mensah doubled down on the streamer’s commitment to the UK despite the incoming cost of living crisis and concerns over drops in share price. The multi-part music doc will launch in 2023 and contain exclusive access to Williams. It is billed as “an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.” Show will look at the media scrutiny that has followed the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy