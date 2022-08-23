‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Biggest Drama Launch Ever for Sky Atlantic, Overtaking ‘Game of Thrones’

Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 12)
After The Sandman and Prey kicked off this month’s streaming slate with a bang, the list of new movies and TV shows worth your attention grows longer as we roll into another August weekend. Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is new Netflix movie Day Shift, which is joined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max to Remove Dozens of Shows Starting This Week
In an attempt to mitigate public uproar over the sweeping changes happening at HBO Max, namely that the streaming platform will combine with Discovery+ in Summer 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery is doing more than just slashing programming from the platform, it's also slashing prices. The new discount, which aims to...
SFGate
Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’
The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23
Click here to read the full article. Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers. All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network,...
Everything to know about HBO Max’s most anticipated show of the year, coming this weekend
To paraphrase Cersei Lannister, when you play the game of big-budget fantasy prequel TV shows, you win or you die. Okay, so the outcome of a fight between warring streamers isn’t that existential, and she was also talking about playing a different kind of game — “the game of thrones.” Even so, that still doesn’t lower the stakes of the highly anticipated TV matchup that gets underway this weekend, with the debut on HBO Max of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Virgin River’ Author’s Follow-Up ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Unveils First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)
As “Virgin River” Season 4 launched on July 18 to become Netflix’s No. 1 most watched TV series in the world, its producer, Vancouver’s Reel World Management and literary source, New York Times best selling novelist Robyn Carr, are re-teaming, to launch another big bold broad global audience play, “Sullivan’s Crossing,” This time they partner with Canada’s CTV and Fremantle, which is handling international distribution. Fremantle has shared in exclusivity with Variety first look behind-the-scenes photos of the series’ shoot. “Sullivan’s Crossing” forms part of RTL Group-owned Fremantle’s drive into English-language production both in the U.K., – where it triumphed this year with BBC One’s “The Responder,”...
Virgin River Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Boys Leaves Chart
Netflix’s Virgin River and Stranger Things repeated in the top two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of week of July 25, the soon-to-be-more-diverse Virgin River was again No. 1 with 2.4 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. Stranger Things followed with 1.84 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Brand-new to the Nielsen chart this week were Netflix’s Keep Breathing (730 million minutes/six episodes) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (546 million minutes/three episodes), while Netflix’s Blown Away rose five spots to No. 5 with 443 million minutes viewed across 30 total...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
AdWeek
Final Trailer for Prime Video’s Rings of Power Shows Epic Fantasy
Keep it secret. Keep it safe. Days after HBO set records for the premiere of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video is letting fantasy fans know its series won’t be outdone. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the final trailer for its upcoming Lord...
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
CNET
Return to Westeros With Over $100 Off Game of Thrones Box Sets
With last night's premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO's new Game of Thrones spin-off show, you may be looking to revisit the original series for a refresher or check it out for the first time. And with a box set, you can return to Westeros whenever you want. Today only, Amazon is offering over 60% off both the DVD and 4K UHD Game of Thrones box sets so you can add the show to your collection for less.
"House of the Dragon" sets HBO record
HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel broke records as the largest premier in HBO history, the company said Monday. Why it matters: The prequel shows the power of extending popular franchises back in time for super-fans. It also proves HBO can still market hits under its new ownership. Details:...
wegotthiscovered.com
How long do dragons live in ‘Game of Thrones?’
We know there’s a House of the Dragon, but what about a Nursing Home of the Dragon? How old do dragons in Westeros get, anyway? While you may not have pondered these questions, now that they’re in your mind they’ll be hard to evict. Thankfully, we have the answers that’ll free you of this unusual mental burden. Here’s the lifespan of Game of Thrones dragons.
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max and Fans Weren’t Happy
House of the Dragon is keeping up the HBO Max tradition and crashing the service for some unhappy viewers. Much like The Undoing and Mare of Easttown before it, House of the Dragon caused some streaming troubles for a group of disgruntled HBO Max subscribers last night. According to data...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
knowtechie.com
HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be replaced by a new service
The HBO Max app as we know it is on its way out. There’s a new streaming app coming in the summer of 2023 that combines the app with Discovery Plus. This has been a change in the making since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery back in March, becoming Warner Bros Discovery. And Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the new app in an earnings call yesterday (thanks, Verge).
Netflix Sets Robbie Williams Doc Series As Anne Mensah Doubles Down On UK Commitment In Spite Of Cost Of Living Crisis — Edinburgh TV Festival
Netflix has put a doc series about British pop superstar Robbie Williams into production, as its UK original series chief Anne Mensah doubled down on the streamer’s commitment to the UK despite the incoming cost of living crisis and concerns over drops in share price. The multi-part music doc will launch in 2023 and contain exclusive access to Williams. It is billed as “an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.” Show will look at the media scrutiny that has followed the...
