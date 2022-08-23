ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

This HBO Max documentary is one of the most important streaming releases of 2022

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is something of a rarity among longtime antagonists of Vladimir Putin. That’s because he’s still alive, unlike so many other Kremlin critics who’ve met untimely ends via poisoning, suspicious heart attacks, and sudden falls from tall buildings. And it’s not for want of trying, either, as is made so terrifyingly clear in the CNN Films and HBO Max documentary Navalny — for me, one of the most important and must-watch streaming releases of the year.
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Fox News

Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
Axios

"House of the Dragon" sets HBO record

HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel broke records as the largest premier in HBO history, the company said Monday. Why it matters: The prequel shows the power of extending popular franchises back in time for super-fans. It also proves HBO can still market hits under its new ownership. Details:...
