Having just read Cindy Adam’s Page 6 review of her recent trip to Maine in the New York Post I couldn’t help but see the similarities of my trip to New York City. I had gone to NYC for a job interview, my very first solo trip to the Big Apple. Everyone had said I would just be amazed at the tall buildings, the amount of people there were and how expensive everything was. Boy, they were right! After a $55 cab ride to Time’s Square, I was met with a sensory overload of massive jumbotrons flashing their neon ads and breaking news from all over the world. By the way, not something you see in Maine every day. Nothing like the days I remember sitting in the backseat of my parent’s station wagon getting super excited to see the bank clock in Portland. It meant we were almost to the Maine Mall where we would eventually get to eat at the Western Sizzler buffet.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO