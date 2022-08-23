The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will remain closed until further notice. SkyWheel officials say three groups of people were trapped on the ride when it stopped working on Sunday and crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were called to the scene to help trapped riders. A second incident happened Monday but no one was on the ride, it stopped once again yesterday after a routine morning inspection showed the same problem. The oceanside attraction will remain closed while technicians inspect it.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO