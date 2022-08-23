Read full article on original website
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WMBF
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long police standoff at the Happy Holiday motel in the Grand Strand. An armed, heavy police presence was on the scene early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Motel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.
WMBF
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road rage incident may have sparked a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31, according to an incident report. Officers met up with the victim who said he was driving on Highway 31 right before the Robert Grissom exit when the incident happened.
Police: Loris woman set fire to curtains of rental home, fought officers arresting her
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris woman is accused of setting fire to curtains at a home she’s renting and fighting officers who then tried to arrest her for arson, according to a police report obtained by News13. Monique Danielle Johnson, 40, of Loris, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest. Johnson […]
VIDEO: Car drives through Myrtle Beach fire scene, nearly hitting first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook Thursday morning of a car driving through a fire scene. The can can be scene in the video driving between a police SUV and a fire SUV at an intersection that was closed due to a fire. The driver almost […]
One injured in Socastee-area shooting; one in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Socastee area, according to police. Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was reportedly injured, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. One person is in custody, according to […]
Warrants: Man accused of killing Dillon principal shot her at his home
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon principal shot her in the chest at his home, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District. Authorities […]
'I would not hurt children': Myrtle Beach church childcare worker accused of abusing toddlers
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Authorities have accused the 33-year-old woman of mistreating two toddlers at a daycare operated by Ocean View Baptist Church. Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department...
counton2.com
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
WMBF
Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
wpde.com
$50K bond set for Myrtle Beach daycare teacher charged with unlawful neglect of child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A teacher at a Myrtle Beach daycare center has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Myrtle Beach Police said Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool which is the daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church.
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
Dillon County principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Wendy Cook, 54, was the principal at Stewart Height Elementary in Dillon County Four School District. Her death was […]
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
wpde.com
Photos of Myrtle Beach since 1951 sit in boxes, photographer seeks spot to show them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A photographer known by many through the Palmetto State has dedicated the past 70 years of his life to documenting Grand Strand history, and after a verbal lease he had in downtown Myrtle Beach was no longer an offer, his work is sitting in boxes with an uncertain future.
WMBF
Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday. Another group of animals had been removed from unsafe and unhealthy conditions into the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC).
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Closed Until Further Notice
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will remain closed until further notice. SkyWheel officials say three groups of people were trapped on the ride when it stopped working on Sunday and crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were called to the scene to help trapped riders. A second incident happened Monday but no one was on the ride, it stopped once again yesterday after a routine morning inspection showed the same problem. The oceanside attraction will remain closed while technicians inspect it.
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
