Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

One injured in Socastee-area shooting; one in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Socastee area, according to police. Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was reportedly injured, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. One person is in custody, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Closed Until Further Notice

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will remain closed until further notice. SkyWheel officials say three groups of people were trapped on the ride when it stopped working on Sunday and crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were called to the scene to help trapped riders. A second incident happened Monday but no one was on the ride, it stopped once again yesterday after a routine morning inspection showed the same problem. The oceanside attraction will remain closed while technicians inspect it.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

