The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton Got Hilariously Roasted By Country Singer For Resurrecting Mullet On New Single Cover, But Fans Are Loving It
Blake Shelton brought back the mullet for his latest single cover, and he got absolutely roasted by a fellow country singer.
Taylor Swift Loves These 2 Nashville Restaurants
Taylor Swift gets candid about her favorite places to eat when she's visiting her homes in Nashville.
How Blake Shelton Is Using His Voice To Sweetly Support Toby Keith After Cancer Diagnosis
After country singer Toby Keith revealed he's been undergoing cancer treatment, Blake Shelton stepped in to help.
The Daily South
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post
American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Video at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony. Ballerini took the...
Miranda Lambert rocks a bright orange minidress on the red carpet for 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors
Miranda Lambert rocked a colorful look while hitting the red carpet at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. The 38-year-old country legend hit the red carpet with her 30-year-old husband Brendan McLoughlin at the event, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. Lambert will be receiving...
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"
Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
Hardy And Lainey Wilson Shine A Light On Domestic Violence With Dark New Duet “Wait In The Truck”
What a song… HARDY did not mess around with this one. He teamed up with the great Lainey Wilson for a fantastic duet of a new song called “Wait In The Truck,” which seems likely to be from a forthcoming album from Hardy, though nothing official has been announced. The new song and video tells the story of a girl (played by Lainey) who’s being abused by her boyfriend, and when Hardy happens to come upon her on the side […] The post Hardy And Lainey Wilson Shine A Light On Domestic Violence With Dark New Duet “Wait In The Truck” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Luke Bryan and Vince Gill Team Up for Jam Session of Classic Hits
Luke Bryan and Vince Gill crossed paths last week in Tennessee for the Brett Boyer Foundation Invitational Golf Tournament. After the golf was done, the duo performed an impromptu jam session for the folks in attendance. The “Country On” singer shared stories about first arriving in Nashville and meeting Gill.
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Shania Twain’s 1999 Gown As She Pays Tribute at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini came to slay once again with her look for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors, which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24. The country singer was part of the show to help honor ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain. Kelsea took her tribute all the way, slaying in Shania’s sweeping white sequined, high-necked gown from the 1999 Grammy Awards.
Dylan Marlowe’s ‘Why’d We Break Up Again’ Is a Raise-a-Glass Breakup Jam [Exclusive Premiere]
Dylan Marlowe makes a breakup sound like a party throughout his anthemic new single, "Why'd We Break Up Again." The song — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — will be part of Marlowe's upcoming EP. The Georgia native mixes '90s country sentiment with early 2000s pop-rock for...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause
Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.
Exclusive Premiere: Live Recording of Charlie Daniels’ “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” from First Volunteer Jam to be Released
On October 4, 1974, country icon Charlie Daniels held the first Volunteer Jam at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Now, nearly 50 years later, the complete performance from that evening will be released for the first time. Charlie Daniels & Friends: Volunteer Jam 1 – 1974 – The...
