We talked with Brianna from the Humane society of West Michigan this morning as we are featuring three cute little "drinks" of kitties as our pets of the week. Meet Tequila, Mojito, and Marg! These beautiful cats all came to us from a large-scale rescue where their owner had too many pets and decided they deserved a second chance with us. Because of this, most of these cats are a little timid and unsure when it comes to people, but they LOVE other cats! All of these furbabies would love to have a feline friend in their new home, and are looking for patient adopters to show them how loving and kind people can be. We know that just like the drinks they're named after, you'll definitely be happy to have them around!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO