Grand Rapids, MI

100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?

It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

It's Not The Grand Castle Apartments, But This Chicago Castle Is For Sale

The first time I drove by The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville I had to do a double take. It was the biggest castle structure I had ever seen in my life. If you've ever wanted a place that looks like a castle but is an actual home, then you should check out this house for sale in Chicago. It could make your dream of being the king or queen of the castle a reality.
CHICAGO, IL
100.5 The River

Want to Add a Cat or Cats to your Home? Here's Your Chance!

We talked with Brianna from the Humane society of West Michigan this morning as we are featuring three cute little "drinks" of kitties as our pets of the week. Meet Tequila, Mojito, and Marg! These beautiful cats all came to us from a large-scale rescue where their owner had too many pets and decided they deserved a second chance with us. Because of this, most of these cats are a little timid and unsure when it comes to people, but they LOVE other cats! All of these furbabies would love to have a feline friend in their new home, and are looking for patient adopters to show them how loving and kind people can be. We know that just like the drinks they're named after, you'll definitely be happy to have them around!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
