ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out

By Zuliesuivie
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUnmN_0hS5dJ8i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNykg_0hS5dJ8i00

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone.

Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value.

Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All it takes is for your car to be parked and for someone to slide under the car using a metal tool cutter and then within seconds, they can your catalytic converter.

“One the side of the roads, parking lots, mall parking lots, usually places where there are no cameras, not well lit and very accessible to the public,” Cpl. Michel Eckerd said.

Catalytic converters contain expensive precious metals like rhodium, platinum, palladium and sometimes even gold.

Thieves can sell your catalytic converter and get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrapyards. Depending on the car, a new catalytic converter can cost around $2,000.

How To Know if Your Catalytic Converter Was Stolen & 5 Ways To Prevent It

In Philadelphia, police reported more than 3,400 catalytic converter thefts last year. Earlier this month, authorities said a Philly block captain was shot when he tried to stop crooks from stealing a neighbor’s catalytic converter.

I myself (the author of this article), have been victimized of a stolen catalytic  converter just four weeks ago. I was borrowing my friend’s 2004 Honda Accord and parked the car at 52nd and Locust in West Philadelphia overnight.

The following morning, I went to cut the car on and the car made a loud roar, a noise that sounded louder than a motorcycle. When I moved the car up, I noticed a metal pipe that was laying right where the car was parked. The metal pipe was freshly cut from underneath the car, allowing the thief to get access to the catalytic converter.

Anthony Campanella, a mechanic at Paul Campanella’s Auto and Tire Center, said he’s seen vehicles get catalytic converters replaced or fixed and stolen almost immediately afterwards.

Experts say the most commonly targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts are Honda Accords, Toyota Priuses and pick up trucks.

RELATED: Kia Boyz Are Outta Pocket! Stealing Cars Using USB Cables [Theft Tutorial & Videos]

Comments / 10

Just shaking my head
2d ago

Easy way to resolve this problem is that no scrap yard should take catalytic converter’s unless there is paperwork that proves that’s a converter has been replaced with a new one by the owner of the vehicle that I came from. Once again the law works towards criminals.

Reply
10
Frankfurter
2d ago

Hey, if you see/hear someone cutting up your rig, don't punch them in the face. You will get charged. How about that??? ridiculous...we need more police, National Guard something

Reply
2
Stanley Arrington
2d ago

The police departments should get the car manufacturer to stop putting precious metals in these converter that should stop these thieves from steeling them make them immaterial.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Bensalem, Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A brazen theft. Someone used a pipe cutter to steal catalytic converters from Stone World Kitchen and Bath in Bensalem.The crime happened last Thursday and police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video above.He is believed to have been driving an older model Jeep Cherokee.If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud

When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
LITITZ, PA
fox29.com

These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves

PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
NBC Philadelphia

Found Safe: Philly Police Locate 2-Year-Old Reported Missing in Stolen Car

After about an hourlong search, Philadelphia police located a toddler who was sleeping inside a car while it was stolen out of Germantown Thursday evening. Officers found the 2-year-old boy walking near 17th and Courtland Streets after receiving a report of a child that fit the description of the missing toddler, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday

Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEE INCREASE IN CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS.

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is reminding citizens that thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars at an increasing rate. According to a report by National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the increase in catalytic converter thefts has been dramatic. Since January of 2022, the Division is reporting approximately 175 thefts in New Castle County alone.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sullivan
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief

Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car

When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Vehicles#Catalytic Converters#Thieves#Cpl
WDEL 1150AM

Dover Police seek pursuit suspect

Dover Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect who drove his vehicle towards an officer, and then led police on a pursuit on Thursday night, August 18, 2022. Police have posted a store surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

554
Followers
523
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy