SEATTLE - What a gorgeous and hot day across Puget Sound! Even though we were very hot with highs soaring above average for this time of year, we did not break any records. Sea-Tac hit 89 degrees and that's just two degrees shy of tying the daily high record. And if we had hit 90, that we would've tied the all-time record for the number of 90-degree days at the airport for the year--2015 will hold that stat solo for now, at 12 days.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO