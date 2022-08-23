Read full article on original website
Oregon white supremacist pleads guilty to attacking Black DJ at Lynnwood bar in 2018
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - An Oregon man and self-proclaimed white supremacist pleaded guilty to charges in a Lynnwood assault in 2018. Randy Smith, 42, of Corvallis, on Monday pleaded guilty to a hate crime and making false statements, connected to the assault of a Black DJ at Rec Room Bar & Grill on Dec. 8, 2018. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Smith and his cohorts attacked the DJ specifically because of his race.
CA wants to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035
California released an optimistic plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in 2035. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee tweeted his support of the plan, saying that Washington is ready to adopt California's regulations by the end of the year.
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air...
AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
Homicide investigation underway in White Center
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting Tuesday night in White Center. The shooting happened near the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South. The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 News that its major crimes unit is investigating the homicide. This is...
Whatcom County flood recovery funds running dry
In November 2021, powerful and destructive flooding rocked Western Washington. A short time later, federal aid was sent to help folks there recover—FOX 13's Matt Markovich checks in to see how families are holding up, including some who've run out of money.
OSPI proposes dual-language education programs in all Washington schools by 2040
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Schools across Washington may soon be getting dual-language education programs, according to State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. Reykdal announced Wednesday his plan to expand dual-language education programs in state classrooms. In these programs, students will learn content in English and a "partner language"—with the goal of building biliteracy and bilingualism.
Seattle weather: Cooling off into the weekend, but more heat is looming next week
SEATTLE - What a gorgeous and hot day across Puget Sound! Even though we were very hot with highs soaring above average for this time of year, we did not break any records. Sea-Tac hit 89 degrees and that's just two degrees shy of tying the daily high record. And if we had hit 90, that we would've tied the all-time record for the number of 90-degree days at the airport for the year--2015 will hold that stat solo for now, at 12 days.
